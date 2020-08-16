A trailblazing New Hampshire state representative will join Stacey Abrams and 15 other rising stars of the Democratic Party to deliver a joint keynote address during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention programming, an honor typically reserved for one speaker.
State Rep. Denny Ruprecht, 21, of Landaff will join forces with Abrams and others to speak on the evening's theme, "Leadership Matters," offering a "diversity of different ideas" and "perspectives on how to move America forward," according to a news release from the DNC.
The keynote spot is typically reserved for an emerging leader in the party. Former President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker in 2004, while still U.S. Senate candidate in Illinois.
Several of the speakers include former Vice President Joe Biden's early primary supporters, including Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson.
Ruprecht became New Hampshire’s youngest lawmaker when he was elected in 2018 at the age of 19.
"New Hampshire has a history of engaged young people who vote, who volunteer, and who step up to run for office and win,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley in a statement. “That the Democratic National Convention chose Rep. Ruprecht to keynote the year's convention is a huge honor for the Granite State, and celebrates the contributions not just of Denny but of all engaged young people here in New Hampshire."
The keynote address will take place during Tuesday’s program, under the theme “Leadership Matters.” DNC officials said in a release these “powerful and diverse voices from the next generation of party leaders” will offer ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward.
“Amidst all of the chaos and crises our nation is facing, Democrats are focused on finding new and innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before—because that’s how we’ll mobilize the nation to defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. “The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment.”
The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights from August 17-20. Convention programming will air from 9-11 p.m. EST. Additional speakers, including national leaders, advocates and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.
Last week, convention organizers also announced over a dozen options for watching the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com.