With some saying they “strongly disagree” with the Biden administration’s decision to stand by an Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of New Hampshire’s all-Democrat congressional delegation urged the president to keep U.S. forces in Kabul as long as needed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies.
Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but admitted that timeline depends on cooperation from the Taliban.
The president said he’s asked the state department for contingency plans in the event more time is needed, but stressed the situation could get worse the longer U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan.
“We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st. The sooner we can finish, the better,” Biden said in prepared remarks to the nation. “Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops. But, the completion by Aug. 31 depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those we’re transporting out, and no disruptions to our operations.”
Biden said U.S. forces had helped evacuate 70,700 people since Aug. 14.
The Taliban said earlier on Tuesday that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31.
Coordination with the Taliban remains crucial to meeting the deadline, Biden said, but he called it a “tenuous situation” with a “serious risk of breaking down as time goes on.”
Two U.S. officials told Reuters there is concern about suicide bombings by Islamic State at the airport, which has been overwhelmed by Afghans and foreign citizens rushing to leave, fearing Taliban reprisals.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she strongly disagreed with Biden on the Aug. 31 deadline.
“We should not have arbitrary deadlines, and we need to evacuate all Americans and the partners who stood side by side with our troops to combat terrorism,” Hassan said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas called the Aug. 31 withdrawal date “unrealistic” and released a statement urging the Biden administration to remain in the country as long as possible to evacuate Americans, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other Afghan allies.
“Given the situation on the ground, we should keep U.S. military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul to ensure a full and safe evacuation,” Pappas said. “We cannot turn our backs on Afghan partners who fought alongside our service members for two decades, and we absolutely cannot risk leaving any American behind who wishes to leave.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the U.S. is accelerating rescue missions to protect those in danger in Afghanistan, but extending the withdrawal deadline is “essential.”
“While I’m encouraged that tens of thousands of people have been evacuated over the last 10 days, many more remain in peril and are top targets for the Taliban’s violence,” Shaheen said in a statement. “Time is running out and bureaucracy is no excuse for lives lost.”
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said she believes every American who wants to leave Afghanistan “must be able to do so.”
“Our troops have done a remarkable job under dangerous circumstances to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and our Afghan partners in recent days,” said Kuster. “I urge President Biden to continue working with his administration and military leaders and fulfill our responsibility to our own citizens and the Afghan citizens we swore to protect.”