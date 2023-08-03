Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey

 Mahamadou Hamidou/REUTERS

NIAMEY/ABUJA, Niger -- Supporters of Niger's junta protested against foreign sanctions in the capital Niamey on Thursday, as France condemned the new authorities' suspension of major French television and radio broadcasters in the country.

Like coups in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, last week's military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment with some locals accusing the former colonial ruler of interfering in their affairs.