Federal funds

Nine houses of worship across New Hampshire -- including four in Manchester and two in Nashua -- are getting nearly $1 million in funding to improve security, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced recently.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas in a joint statement announcing the Granite State will receive more than $4.8 million for the State Homeland Security Program. New Hampshire nonprofits, including local churches, will also receive $927,608 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.