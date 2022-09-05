Nine houses of worship across New Hampshire -- including four in Manchester and two in Nashua -- are getting nearly $1 million in funding to improve security, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced recently.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas in a joint statement announcing the Granite State will receive more than $4.8 million for the State Homeland Security Program. New Hampshire nonprofits, including local churches, will also receive $927,608 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
“Houses of worship are meant to be peaceful spaces where religious communities can come together, which makes violent threats and attacks on these spaces all the more upsetting,” said Hassan in a statement. “After hearing directly from Granite State nonprofit and religious leaders about the importance of these grants, I have worked to increase funding for this program -- and I am glad that now even more New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship will benefit from this program.”
“These federal dollars will help implement security measures for communities throughout the state to ensure families practicing their faith can do so in peace and free from threats,” Shaheen said in a statement.
New Hampshire churches receiving funding are:
• Brookside Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Manchester -- $60,300;
• Main Street United Methodist Church, Nashua -- $20,645;
• Saint Joseph Cathedral, Manchester -- $150,000;
• Temple Adath Yeshurun, Manchester -- $150,000;
• Temple Beth Abraham of Nashua -- $117,350;
• Temple Beth Jacob, Concord -- $50,050;
• Temple Israel, Manchester -- $150,000;
• Temple of Israel Portsmouth -- $79,263;
• The Crossing Life Church, Windham -- $150,000.
Church officials said they are grateful for the funding.
"Temple Adath Yeshurun is greatly appreciative to FEMA for a Nonprofit Security Grant, and to the state of New Hampshire for disbursing these funds,” said Rabbi Beth D. Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester. “Feeling safer in our synagogue is a blessing. We are also thankful to Senator Hassan, who is always responsive to our concerns,”
"The congregation of Main Street United Methodist Church is so grateful for the assistance given to us through this program,” said Reverend Kristy Besada, Pastor at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Nashua. “With the security improvements that this grant will finance, we will be better able to serve our community and also protect the vulnerable among us from the rise of white supremacy and other violent movements, which continue to act out in this community.”
“Temple Beth Jacob is thankful for receiving this grant, as we are a small community and the grant allows us to continually reassess and develop the security needs of our facility,” said Rabbi Robin Nafshi of Temple Beth Jacob in Concord. “By doing so, we can take additional steps to help protect our community in an ever challenging environment where antisemitism is on the rise.”
“It will enable us to replace doors that are not security rated, update the physical access system to the church, and install surveillance cameras,” said Dale Trombley, moderator at Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester.
Former President Donald Trump signed into law bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Hassan to codify that grant funding for houses of worship and nonprofit organizations must be available for small states like New Hampshire, not just major metropolitan areas.
“This federal funding for New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship to improve and upgrade their security measures is an important investment in public safety,” Kuster said.
“Everyone in New Hampshire should be able to freely worship as they choose without fearing for their own safety,” said Pappas.