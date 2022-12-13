John Kirby speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

KYIV -- Moscow on Wednesday said no "Christmas ceasefire" was in the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine, even as the release of dozens more prisoners, including an American, showed that some contacts between the two sides remain.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the fighting, which is raging in the east and south and reached Kyiv again on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24.