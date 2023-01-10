North American leaders meet in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY -- The United States, Mexico and Canada will take steps to strengthen the North American semiconductor industry, the White House said on Tuesday, as the countries try to resolve a dispute over Mexico's energy policy that has angered investors.

In a statement before a meeting between North American leaders in Mexico City, the White House said the countries would in early 2023 organize a semiconductor forum to increase investment in the strategic hi-tech industry.