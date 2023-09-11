First views of North Korea's Kim disembarking from train in Russia

A view shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entering a building after disembarking from his train in Khasan in the Primorsky region, Russia, in this still image from video published September 12, 2023. Courtesy Governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako Telegram Channel via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

 OLEG KOZHEMYAKO TELEGRAM CHANNEL

SEOUL/MOSCOW -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia by private train to the strains of a military band on Tuesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin -- amid warnings from Washington they should not trade weapons.

Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on board his train, which sports a signature olive green paint scheme, the North's state media reported on Tuesday, accompanied by top arms industry and military officials.