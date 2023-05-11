The colonel of the New Hampshire State Police plans to retire next month, capping a 21-year career as a state trooper.
Col. Nathan A. Noyes has served as colonel of the state police for a little more than three years. His retirement is effective June 16.
“My career has been extremely rewarding, and many of the finest people I have ever met have been because of this job,” Noyes wrote in a letter announcing his retirement submitted to Gov. Chris Sununu. “I have been afforded extraordinary opportunities, learned from exceptional leaders and been able to help many in their greatest time of need. I have learned how to be a better person, husband, father and friend ... all by those I have worked alongside in this organization. I have witnessed great successes, heroic acts in the face of extreme adversity, silent sacrifices and devastating loss. Most impressively, I have witnessed a resiliency demonstrated by your Troopers that is unmatched in any area of law enforcement around the globe.”
Noyes was nominated for colonel by Sununu in March 2020, and confirmed by the Executive Council the following month.
“New Hampshire is ranked the #1 state in the country for public safety thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement, and as head of the New Hampshire State Police, Col. Noyes has consistently prioritized the safety of our communities,” Sununu said in a statement. “I thank Col. Noyes for his decades of service to the Granite State and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn thanked Noyes for his “unwavering commitment to public safety.”
“Throughout his entire career, Col. Noyes has exemplified what it means to be a New Hampshire State Police trooper, upholding the traditions of fairness, professionalism and integrity,” said Quinn in a statement. “As Colonel, he cared deeply about the safety and wellbeing of the men and women under his command. By working collaboratively with all, he has created and strengthened partnerships that are vital to keeping New Hampshire safe.”
Prior to being confirmed as colonel, Noyes served as commander of the Field Operations Bureau for Field Area III. He has served as a New Hampshire state trooper since 2001, and previously held the ranks of troop commander, assistant troop commander, patrol supervisor, and trooper.
His father, New Hampshire Police Sgt. James Noyes, was killed in the line of duty in Gilford in 1994 when Noyes was 16.
Noyes has received several honors, including the Congressional Law Enforcement Award.
He is a New Hampshire native and attended Kennett High School in North Conway before receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology at Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of New Hampshire. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Program and has served as a Council Member at the Police Standards and Training Council, as well as on the boards of various law enforcement organizations.
The Department of Safety will conduct a full and extensive process of identifying qualified candidates to serve as the next Director of the Division of State Police, officials said, including holding stakeholder meetings and receiving input from community leaders.