Federal and local officials are applauding $2.8 million in funds they say will cover the cost of modifications and improvements at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) terminal.
The $2,821,120 was allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT) using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds.
The award will be used to increase energy efficiency at MHT by replacing roughly 16,000 square feet of the terminal’s original “translucent” fiberglass canopy.
Officials said the work will improve energy efficiency, create a better experience for travelers, and improve airport operations.
“Thank you to the entire New Hampshire congressional delegation for their work to secure this valuable grant for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport,” Airport Director Ted Kitchens said in a statement. “This grant will allow us to replace 16,000 square feet of original translucent fiberglass canopy that has reached the end of its useful life. The new ceiling will improve natural light and heating efficiency in the terminal, allowing us to reduce our carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency overall.”
In a statement, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said she is glad to see federal funds headed to MHT, calling the airport a “hub of transportation and economic activity.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, said the funds will “help strengthen the airport’s overall physical infrastructure while improving its energy efficiency, helping to ensure that it can stay operational for years to come.”
“By investing in the modernization and energy efficiency of our airports and infrastructure, we can save money and bring more business to our state — a win-win for New Hampshire,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. “This game-changing legislation will continue to strengthen our infrastructure systems — from our airports and broadband to our roads and bridges — and bring new opportunities to the Granite State.”