Holiday travel
Juliette Harik heads for the gate with her daughter, Eva, 5, at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Federal and local officials are applauding $2.8 million in funds they say will cover the cost of modifications and improvements at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) terminal.

The $2,821,120 was allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT) using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds.