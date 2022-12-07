CONCORD — House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, won reelection to his first full-two year term to lead a historically divided House of Representatives.
Packard will preside over the tiniest majority in New Hampshire state history with 201 elected Republicans, 198 Democrats and one seat in Rochester Ward 4 still to be decided.
“The voters sent us here with a never seen before balance of power makeup. The only way we can forge ahead and be successful in this environment is by working together,” said Packard, a New Hampshire native who has served in the House since 1990.
As expected, Packard edged House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester, 205-184.
Packard needed 196 votes to win among the 391 members present for the vote; two members cast blank ballots.
Among the nine members absent for the vote, seven were Democrats and two Republicans.
Wilhelm used his candidacy Wednesday to push for reforms, calling on Packard to support equal membership on committees and letting ill members vote by proxy rather than being physically present in the chamber to cast any vote.
“Whether you are a Republican or Democrat being sworn in today, Granite Staters are counting on all of us to reject trench warfare and ideological battles and instead come together and work together for our citizens,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm began his third term in the House after leading a political action committee that helped shrink the GOP minority during a midterm election that was challenging for Democrats.
Packard said he’s already reached agreement with Wilhelm on some operational issues that he will soon announce.
Without contest, the House elected Clerk Paul Smith and Sergeant-at-Arms J.B. Cullen to new two-year terms.
Over in the state Senate, Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, ascended unanimously to become president of the state Senate where the GOP has a 14-10 advantage.
Bradley unveiled his experienced leadership team with Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, replacing him as majority leader, Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, moving up to be president pro tem and Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, becoming majority whip.
“Given the economic challenges that hard working families are dealing with, it must be our top priority to exercise prudent fiscal management with their hard-earned tax dollars. That means passing a conservative budget with no sales or income tax, as well as continuing to work on lowering energy costs, and creating more workforce housing," said Bradley, a former GOP congressman.
"Our focus must be on growing a healthy economy in which our citizens and small businesses can thrive.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester returns for another term to lead her caucus.
The House and Senate will meet this afternoon to elect the secretary of state and state treasurer.
Secretary of State David Scanlan, a Bow Republican, faces a challenge from ex-State Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat.
State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle faces no opposition in her bid for a second, full two-year term.