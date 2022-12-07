Packard pick to lead divided N.H. House
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, shown taking the oath to a 17th term, was re-elected as speaker of the House, 205-184, over House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester. 

CONCORD — House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, won reelection to his first full-two year term to lead a historically divided House of Representatives.

Packard will preside over the tiniest majority in New Hampshire state history with 201 elected Republicans, 198 Democrats and one seat in Rochester Ward 4 still to be decided.