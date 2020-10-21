U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and his Republican opponent, Matt Mowers of Bedford, traded jabs over the COVID-19 pandemic, taxes and law enforcement reforms during a televised debate on WMUR Wednesday night.
The most frequent phrase of the night may have been, “That is not true,” as both candidates consistently tossed accusations of dishonesty at each other throughout the hour-long event. Both candidates spoke over each other while answering questions, with Mowers interrupting Pappas' closing statement.
Wednesday’s debate featured several fiery exchanges, including one where Mowers accused Pappas, a Democrat, of having a relationship with a lobbyist for Amazon and failing to disclose it.
Pappas denied the accusation.
Following the debate, Pappas released a statement calling Mowers’ behavior “despicable.”
“It crossed a line,” said Pappas. “This should have been a debate focused on the issues that matter to the people of New Hampshire because that is what Granite Staters expect and deserve. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have always been held to a different standard when running for office and Mr. Mowers’ baseless attacks perpetuate those same harmful lines of attack. New Hampshire voters saw gutter politics at their worst tonight, but true Granite Staters know that hate has no place in our state.”
Mowers consistently directed his attacks at Congress, saying its response to the COVID-19 crisis and aiding the economy have been lacking. He took aim at Pappas several times, saying the freshman lawmaker votes with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, a charge Pappas disputed.
“Congressman Pappas stood on this stage two years ago and said a bunch of things he didn’t follow up on,” said Mowers. “We need someone to go to Washington, D.C. and be an independent voice for New Hampshire.
Pappas mentioned several bills passed during his time in Washington designed to provide relief or prevent the spread of election disinformation, bills which eventually stalled in the Senate controlled by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"Matt Mowers is looking to score political points. I'm looking to get things done," said Pappas.
“Why don’t you go down there and get things done?” answered Mowers.
Pappas emphasized the need for more COVID-19 relief from Washington.
“We do need relief, including significant support for local businesses to keep workers employed,” said Pappas. “The first round of the Paycheck Protection Program protected over 250,000 jobs across the state of New Hampshire.”
Both candidates said more needs to be done in terms of COVID-19 testing.
"Testing is the best way that we can stay ahead of COVID-19, doing the contact tracing that's needed to prevent the spread," said Pappas. "We're lucky here in New Hampshire that our numbers are low, but we all have to stay vigilant to keep it in that place. This means that Congress needs to act to provide the necessary resources."
"We need to make sure that we follow all safe protocols while continuing to ramp up testing and diagnostics,” said Mowers. “We need to ramp up rapid testing, which just last week was announced is now available to first responders here in New Hampshire. We need to invest in a safe and effective and reliable vaccine. Those are the steps we need to take and put politics aside, and get something done."
During a lightning round portion of the debate, candidates were asked a series of short questions.
When asked if they believe the Confederate flag is a symbol of racism, Mowers answered no, Pappas answered yes.
Asked if they wear a seatbelt when driving, Pappas said, “I do.” Mowers answered “almost always,” saying he might not buckle up on a quick drive to pick something up.
Pappas, 40, was elected during the 2018 midterms to replace outgoing Democrat Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who retired. He is a former member of the Executive Council, and helped operate his family's restaurant, the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester.
Mowers, 31. is a former diplomat and executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, who also served as an advisor in the State Department in President Donald Trump's administration. He was endorsed by Trump in the GOP primary.