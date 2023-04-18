Both sides pack hearing over parental rights bill
Buy Now

Supporters and opponents filled the New Hampshire House of Representatives chamber Tuesday for a hearing on a Senate-passed parental rights bill. The House narrowly rejected a similar bill last month.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- An emotional battle over parental rights versus an LGBTQ student’s right to privacy drew an overflow crowd to the State House on Tuesday, but the outcome of the issue remains in doubt.

Hundreds of activists on both sides rallied before a daylong hearing of the House Education Committee on a controversial Senate-passed bill (SB 272).

Parental rights hearing draws large crowd
Buy Now

Katie Lennon of Lowell, Mass., spoke to a rally of supports for a parental rights bill. Lennon, 18, said she regretted having a mastectomy and hysterectomy and was a "de-transitioner." 
Parental rights draws packed house on both sides
Buy Now

A parental rights bill drew the largest public crowd of 2023 at the State House Tuesday. Here, opponents of the legislation hold signs outside the hearing. 
Parental rights bill draws big crowd
Buy Now

A conservative activist wore a sign in support a Senate-passed parental rights bill that faced a public hearing Tuesday.