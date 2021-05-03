Former Vice President Mike Pence will appear early next month at a Republican campaign event in Manchester, heightening speculation he may run for the White House in 2024.
It will be his first trip to the Granite State since last September.
Pence will appear at the Hillsborough County Republican Party's annual Lincoln dinner on June 3 in Manchester, where he is expected to deliver remarks as the keynote speaker, a source close to Pence confirmed Monday.
The Hillsborough County Republican Committee confirmed Pence’s appearance at the dinner in a statement on Facebook, announcing tickets will go on sale Tuesday.
New Hampshire Republicans welcomed the news of the visit.
"We welcome all great Republicans to visit New Hampshire,” said state party Chairman Stephen Stepanek. “We are fighting mightily to maintain our first-in-the-nation primary, and appreciate the support from Republican leaders across the country in highlighting this important issue.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said if local Republicans want to spend time with Pence, “who lost New Hampshire twice” and helped lead the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, “that’s fine with us.”
“New Hampshire Democrats welcome any chance to contrast the chaotic, crisis-filled four years of the Trump-Pence administration with the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration — which has already seen vaccines in arms, schools reopening, and a strong economic recovery,” said Buckley.
Pence’s last trip to New Hampshire came in September 2020, when he appeared at a Trump-Pence 2020 rally in Gilford.
Pence’s New Hampshire speech will be one of the first he’s given since the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration on Jan. 20. His first public remarks since leaving office were given last Thursday in South Carolina, where Pence addressed a Palmetto Family Council event.
Pence told attendees he will spend the coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda,” according to published reports.
“We’ve got to guard our values ... by offering a positive agenda to the American people, grounded in our highest ideals,” Pence told the audience. “Now, over the coming months, I’ll have more to say about all of that.”
He also praised Trump’s term in office as “four years of promises made, promises kept.”
Pence highlighted several accomplishments of the Trump administration, including the successful confirmation of three U.S. Supreme Court justices, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
A source close to Pence said his South Carolina and New Hampshire appearances are part of a busy travel schedule for the former vice president, with one or two trips per week anticipated as part of efforts to aid Republicans on the ballot in 2022.
Pence will be in Texas this week to headline an event for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
A source close to Pence confirmed to the Union Leader the former vice president will give a talk addressing the future of the Republican Party in June at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in California.
Pence will head to South Carolina to help Republican Rep. Nancy Mace raise money, the source said, and in September will appear at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference.
In February, Pence joined the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, as a distinguished fellow. He is scheduled to speak at the Heritage summit in North Carolina in June, the source said, and has joined the Young America's Foundation.
Last month Pence launched Advancing American Freedom, a political advocacy group.