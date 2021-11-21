Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to New Hampshire next month to speak at a fundraiser for state Senate Republicans.
Periklis Karoutas, a political consultant, confirmed Pence is scheduled to headline the Dec. 8 fundraiser in Manchester. Additional details will be announced soon.
Pence’s last visit to New Hampshire was on June 3, when he headlined the Hillsborough County Republican Committee Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester.
He also traveled to New Hampshire in September 2020 when he appeared at a Trump-Pence 2020 rally in Gilford.
“It’s great to have former Vice President Mike Pence back in the Granite State and we’re thrilled that he is helping the NH Senate Republicans’ efforts to maintain the majority we won in a hard fought 2020 campaign,” said NH Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, in a statement.
“Everything coming out of Washington is a disaster, and the Biden Administration is taking us in the wrong direction. It will be refreshing to hear former Vice President Mike Pence’s perspective and insight into what needs to be done to get our nation headed back in the right direction.”
Pence's stop comes as Morse is reportedly considering a campaign for U.S. Senate.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said Morse is already looking to out-of-state Republicans to help raise his profile.
“Morse has championed extreme legislation like an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal anomaly and school vouchers — so it’s no surprise he is bringing in an extremist like Mike Pence to campaign for him,” said Buckley. “With Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence all looking to decide New Hampshire Republicans’ next Senate nominee, this primary is sure to be a chaotic mess.”
Next’s month’s visit will mark the second time this year Pence has appeared in the Granite State, home to the country’s first-in-the-nation primary, as his name continues to be mentioned as a possible GOP presidential candidate in 2024.
During his appearance at the Hillsborough County Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in June, Pence attempted to minimize the tension between himself and former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the acrimonious statements Trump later made about Pence and other Republican leaders who certified the 2020 election results.
“Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Pence said.
He praised law enforcement who quelled the riot after a mob stormed the Capitol, some calling for Pence’s death. Pence stood by the certification of the election results that declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.
“That day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty,” Pence said.
Pence said he and Trump may never agree on Jan. 6, “but I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”
He praised Trump and his presidency, and underlined his role in the administration’s economic policy, the COVID-19 response and appointments of three Supreme Court justices.
“We made America greater than ever before,” Pence said.