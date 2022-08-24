U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will headline the annual Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner in Manchester on Sept. 24, officials with the New Hampshire Democratic Party announced Wednesday.

The dinner will mark Buttigieg’s second trip to the Granite State in just over a month. The former Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is scheduled to appear in Berlin Friday to discuss that community’s plans to use a $19.5 million grant from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to pump excess heat from a nearby biomass plant under their streets and sidewalks to melt snow in the winter.