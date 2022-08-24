U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will headline the annual Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner in Manchester on Sept. 24, officials with the New Hampshire Democratic Party announced Wednesday.
The dinner will mark Buttigieg’s second trip to the Granite State in just over a month. The former Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is scheduled to appear in Berlin Friday to discuss that community’s plans to use a $19.5 million grant from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to pump excess heat from a nearby biomass plant under their streets and sidewalks to melt snow in the winter.
The Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner is the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s largest dinner and considered one of the more high-profile political events of the campaign season.
This year’s dinner will feature members of New Hampshire’s federal delegation, state legislative leaders and candidates for state office. It will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. A remote option will be available for attendees unable to join in person.
“It is an honor to welcome my friend Pete back to the Granite State,” New Hampshire Democratic Party (NHDP) chairman Ray Buckley said. “Pete is no stranger to the state and has been a great friend to Democrats from the North Country to the Seacoast and everywhere in between.”
NHDP Finance Chair Maura Sullivan said she is excited to welcome Buttigieg back to the Granite State.
“We’re so grateful to have his support in the fight to elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” Sullivan said.
Berlin was one of 116 applications approved for funding through the federal Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program. The program funds projects with significant local or regional impact, giving special consideration to those located in rural areas.
Buttigieg told the Washington Post the snowmelt project will have a lasting effect in Berlin.
“What they’re going to be able to do there, with this funding, really transforms the future of their town center,” Buttigieg told the Post.
Buttigieg visited Berlin twice in 2019 as a Democratic candidate for president.