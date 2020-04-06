The annual May Town Meeting in Peterborough is being pushed back to the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterborough already has its town meeting later than most New Hampshire towns. Most town meetings usually occur in March, and most had already been held ahead of Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 13 emergency declaration limiting public gatherings.
Peterborough’s deliberative session, originally set for April 7, will tentatively take place on June 16 at 7 p.m. in the Peterborough Town House. The ballot voting is being moved from May 12 to July 14.
Voting takes place at the Peterborough Community Center on Elm Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Town Meeting Open Session is being moved from May 13 to July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Town House.