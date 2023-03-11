Barrington Kids Vote ballot

Kids in Barrington will vote Tuesday on the color of next year’s dog tags and what to name two new town vehicles. It’s a project designed to interest kids in civic participation.

 Provided by Town of Barrington

Pocketbook issues typically dominate the ballot as voters head to the polls for their annual town meetings.

But this year, in addition to the traditional articles for operating budgets, road projects, capital reserve funds and collective bargaining agreements, some communities are considering measures to address the high costs of housing and electricity.

Library display

This Pride display at the Dudley-Tucker Library in Raymond last year raised concern among some parents in town, and led to a petition article for this year’s town meeting to keep content featuring nudity, gender identity and sex out of the children’s room at the public library.