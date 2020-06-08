CONCORD — State police say claims a photo circulating on social media showing a state trooper ‘fist-bumping’ a supporter of President Donald Trump during a Black Lives Matter protest in Concord over the weekend indicate support for a particular viewpoint are “factually incorrect.”
Concord police estimate 1,000 people took part in a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday organized by Concord High School students, marching to the State House to honor George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Following the protest, state Rep. Sherry Frost, D-Dover, tweeted a picture showing an unidentified New Hampshire state trooper fist bumping a man holding a ‘Trump 2020’ flag, standing near armed members of a counter-protest group. In the tweet, Frost credited the photo to Jody Anthony.
“A NH state trooper fist-bumps an armed Trump-supporting anti-protestor behind the back of a black Concord City Officer at the Concord Black Lives Matter march,” Frost tweeted.
“Any questions” Frost wrote. “Dear @NH State Police, Can you address this publicly, please? Does the NHSP not offer sufficient training for your officers to understand the implications of this gesture in this setting.”
In a joint statement issued Monday, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood addressed the photo, saying the roles of their respective departments during Saturday’s protest were “to ensure that everyone’s fundamental right to be heard was honored.”
“A crucial part of our training is to de-escalate situations before they become contentious,” said Noyes and Osgood in a joint statement.”
According to Noyes and Osgood, Concord and state police were conducting patrols on Saturday and were called to address a verbal altercation at the protest.
The Concord officer and the state trooper, who were partnered together for the entirety of the event to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved, spoke with individuals on both sides of the dispute,” said Noyes and Osgood in a joint statement. “The situation was de-escalated.”
According to Noyes and Osgood, one person extended their hand to the Concord police officer and, in return, the officer shook his hand.
“Another individual extended his hand to the state trooper, but because of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the trooper extended a ‘fist bump’ instead of a handshake,” said Noyes and Osgood in a statement. “This gesture was photographed and that photograph has been portrayed by some individuals as a gesture of support for a particular viewpoint. This is factually incorrect.”
Noyes and Osgood said their departments “pride themselves on contributing to the sense of calm during events through constant professionalism and poise.”
“Our primary goal is to have these events remain peaceful in order for the message of all individuals to be heard, and to de-escalate any tense situations that may arise,” said Noyes and Osgood in a statement. “We treat everyone equally, fairly and impartially through respect, and we protect everyone’s right to express their beliefs and viewpoints peacefully.”