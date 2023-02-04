Craig at polls
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, seen here at the polls in November 2019, hasn’t announced whether she will seek a fourth term, and potential candidates are considering their options in the meantime.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

With Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig expected to announce soon whether she will seek a fourth term, a list of potential successor candidates is taking shape in the event she doesn’t run.

Possibilities identified by local officials, political observers and residents include names familiar to anyone who follows city politics, and some of them already appear to be positioning themselves for promotion.

Jay Ruais

Victoria Sullivan
Richard H. Girard

June Trisciani

June Trisciani said she was surprised to be the highest vote-getter in Tuesday’s race for alderman at large.
Dan O'Neil

Will Stewart

At Large Manchester School Board Member Jim O'Connell

