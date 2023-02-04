With Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig expected to announce soon whether she will seek a fourth term, a list of potential successor candidates is taking shape in the event she doesn’t run.
Possibilities identified by local officials, political observers and residents include names familiar to anyone who follows city politics, and some of them already appear to be positioning themselves for promotion.
As of last week, the word from City Hall is that Craig remains undecided, though many expect this to be her last term. None of the prospective candidates contacted for this story would commit to running with Craig on the fence, though several admitted they would give serious consideration to running if she decides to step aside.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.
Seven potential candidates — three Republicans and four Democrats — have expressed interest in running. Victoria Sullivan, Rich Girard and Jay Ruais appeal to GOP voters, while aldermen June Trisciani and Will Stewart, former alderman Dan O’Neil and school board vice chair Jim O’Connell have Democratic support.
Jay Ruais
The person who appears most likely to run at this point is Ruais, a former congressional staffer to Republican former Mayor Frank Guinta and an infantry officer in the New Hampshire Army National Guard.
In a recent Union Leader op-ed column, Ruais wrote candidly about past struggles with alcohol addiction and two DUI arrests. He highlighted his work in advocacy and public policy and his work with groups like Catholic Charities and all but announced a run for office by writing, “we need a new perspective in City Hall.”
Ruais is relatively unknown in Queen City politics, a quality some who are ready for change find appealing.
Larraine Parsons Lencki, a lifelong Manchester resident, likes the idea of a fresh face in City Hall and feels the city “would benefit from his leadership and passion.”
Another Queen City resident, Ronnie Schlender, said Ruais’s “positive outlook and optimistic vision would be a breath of fresh air for the city.”
Guinta, his former boss, said Ruais’s background as an military officer, professional experiences working on addiction and homelessness issues and personal story of resilience is “the perfect recipe to address our city’s deepest challenges.”
Ruais stopped short last week of announcing a run.
“I love our city and I am deeply proud of her,” Ruais said. “Unfortunately, our city leadership has failed to rise above partisan politics and solve the greatest challenges we face, specifically homelessness, and it is having a ripple effect on public safety and economic development. Manchester is in desperate need of new leadership with a vision and plan to accomplish our mutual goals and allow us to reach our full potential.”
Victoria Sullivan
Sullivan won’t confirm anything yet, but sources say she is seriously considering a third run for mayor.
Sullivan, a former Republican state representative who served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House, lost to Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441.
She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%.
“As you know I never stopped being involved or caring,” Sullivan said. “For me this has always been about the city I love. The city I have raised my children in and call home. The city that continues to decline under the current leadership.
“Because of my continued involvement, l get asked and urged all the time to run. I haven’t yet made a final decision but no matter what, I have and will continue to fight for a better Manchester because she and her people are worth fighting for.”
Rich Girard
Girard, a Republican, has won citywide races for alderman and school board. He ran for mayor in the early 2000s, losing to Bob Baines, and again in 2021.
Craig topped the field in the municipal primary election with 52% of the vote. Sullivan and Girard split the remainder, 24% to 23%.
Last week, Girard said while the city has problems with vagrancy, crime, drugs and education that “cry out for new leadership,” he feels Manchester Republicans appear poised to “again squander an opportunity to provide new and competent leadership.”
“Ignoring two embarrassing losses for mayor and an even bigger loss for Ward 9 alderman in just 4 years, Victoria Sullivan is mounting a third campaign for mayor,” Girard said. “City Republican Chair Brittany Ping has been attached to her hip for months and will squarely be in her corner, disadvantaging other GOP candidates.”
Girard thinks Ruais will “likely lock up lots of establishment money” despite being “completely unknown to Manchester and its residents,” with less “experience and familiarity with city issues than Sullivan.”
Girard said while he believes his candidacy would provide the best chance for Republicans to win the seat, “the party’s penchant to put personalities before policies and practical considerations seems again to be at play.”
“While I have yet to rule out a run and have heard from many supporters who have urged me to run, I am going to see whether or not the party will get its act together,” Girard said.
“Failure to do so all but dooms a Republican’s chances and tilting at windmills, while romantic, is futile. I’m firmly in the ‘wait and see camp’ at this time.”
Of the three Democrats rumored to be exploring runs — Trisciani, Stewart and O’Connell — none is willing to say much until Craig makes her intentions known. But privately, sources close to each say mayoral campaigns appear certain for at least two of the three, if Craig forgoes a fourth term.
June Trisciani
Trisciani is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party after topping the ticket citywide in 2021 for one of two at large aldermanic seats.
She pushed board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and handed former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.
While sources suggest she has been exploring a run for weeks, Trisciani didn’t want to comment last week, saying only that she believes Craig is “doing a great job and I would support her run for a fourth term.”
“I truly enjoy serving the community as alderman at large, however, should Mayor Craig decide not to run for reelection, I would definitely consider a mayoral run,” Trisciani said.
Dan O’Neil
As for O’Neil, he says he has been “encouraged by and spoken with” family members, Manchester voters and folks from the business community about potentially running for mayor.
He said he also has been approached about running for alderman-at-large again.
“I have met with experienced campaign people about a budget and game plan. No decision has been made and there is no specific date to make a final decision.”
Will Stewart
Rumors that Stewart will seek the Queen City’s corner office began immediately after the 2022 inaugural ceremony.
The Ward 2 alderman wouldn’t confirm it then and won’t confirm it now, but clues to his intentions may be found in the “Talking City Hall” video series he created a couple of years ago, where he chats with city employees in leadership positions via Zoom about some of Manchester’s most pressing concerns.
“I am humbled and honored by those reaching out in recent months encouraging me to run for mayor this year,” Stewart said last week. “In the event that Mayor Craig decides not to seek re-election, I would definitely consider running.”
Jim O’Connell
O’Connell, whose Irish brogue is familiar to anyone who watches city school board meetings, says he is “seriously considering” a run but hasn’t made a decision yet.
“My work on the Board of School Committee is very important to me,” O’Connell said. “There are a lot of initiatives underway, not the least of which is the long-term facilities planning. I am currently shepherding that work, and that gives me pause.”
“Honored and humbled are words that are often overused, but I am honored and humbled about having been asked by numerous people in the city to put my name forward and run for mayor.”
The official filing period for the 2023 Manchester municipal election runs from 8 a.m. Monday, July 10 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day scheduled for Nov. 7.