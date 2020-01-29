CHESTERFIELD — Complaints about poor mail service in Spofford and other areas in the state have Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, calling for a federal investigation.
Residents in Spofford, a village in Chesterfield, have been upset with poor mail service for months, according to Hassan’s letter to Tammy Whitcomb, the Inspector General for the United States Postal Service.
Spofford’s problems go back to May 2019, when the regular mail delivery driver retired and residents started getting poor delivery service, according to Hassan.
“They began experiencing several mail delivery issues, including multiple-day delays impacting medications and documents, deliveries to incorrect addresses, and significant errors in tracking systems,” Hassan wrote.
Hassan has been hearing from people in several rural areas of New Hampshire about issues with mail delivery, largely due to the service not having enough drivers to deliver the mail. Hassan’s later states there are problems in the Newport and Sunapee area, Bradford, Gilford and Laconia.
“Consistent, dependable, and timely mail delivery is critical, especially for those living in rural areas, and I write to request that the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General review reports of failures to deliver mail, lost mail and packages, and other alleged mail issues in New Hampshire,” Hassan wrote.
Hassan has also contacted the Government Accountability Office to request an independent examination of the mail delivery systems in place for rural areas.
“While I deeply appreciate (the U.S. Postal Service’s) commitment to serve all postal customers, I am concerned that (the Postal Service’s) efforts to address financial and operational challenges in the past several years have disproportionately affected rural communities,” Hassan wrote to the GAO.