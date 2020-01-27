This event has been postponed.
PORTSMOUTH — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is the next presidential candidate scheduled to speak at an economic forum.
Gabbard, D-Hawaii, will be at Great Bay Community College Thursday afternoon for the latest event in the series, which is sponsored by the Community College System of New Hampshire in conjunction with New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.
Gabbard will sit for a one-on-one conversation with a Union Leader moderator and take questions from the audience. The free forum is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at 320 Corporate Drive, Room 95, in Portsmouth. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
Gabbard is winding down her latest campaign swing through New Hampshire, where she has been a frequent visitor since launching her presidential bid nearly a year ago in her home state of Hawaii.
According to independent candidate tracker websites, Gabbard’s 108 campaign visits to New Hampshire trail only former Maryland Congressman John Delaney (148) among the remaining candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.