As the political brinkmanship over the Democratic presidential primary schedule intensifies, you might want to circle Tuesday, Jan. 23 on your calendar for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.
Just do it in pencil.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said he won't commit to a date until sometime this fall, but:
“All things being equal, and if nothing were to change, that date (Jan. 23) is certainly a possibility because it would create the opportunity for New Hampshire to maintain its first-in-the-nation primary at least seven days before a similar event,” Scanlan said. “There are still plenty of moving parts we need to watch.”
Scanlan said he will keep a close eye on other states' plans the rest of the summer.
“What I am looking for is to see what other states may do in terms of encroaching on New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary position,” Scanlan said. “Hopefully between now and then the final pieces will fall into place.”
With Iowa's caucuses planned for Jan. 15, and South Carolina’s primary scheduled for Feb. 3 (according to the Democratic National Committee calendar), Jan. 23 meets the criteria set by a state law that requires Granite Staters to vote at least seven days before any other state.
Scanlan won't say when exactly he will make a final decision on the date.
“One of the cards that New Hampshire holds in terms of scheduling its date so it can remain first is that the secretary of state has tremendous flexibility when that date gets set,” Scanlan said. “I will keep that card close to my chest, and when the time is right I will announce the date.”
Early-voting states typically enjoy extra attention from the national media -- and the millions of dollars in candidate spending that goes along with it.
GOP candidates -- and some Democrats -- already have made appearances at campaign events across New Hampshire.
At a meeting last month, the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee agreed to give New Hampshire until Sept. 1 to come into compliance with the DNC’s demands if it wants to stay in the early slate of contests.
That was the second time party officials have given New Hampshire more time to repeal its first-in-the-nation presidential primary law and to pass no-excuse absentee ballot voting for future elections.
The DNC-approved schedule took New Hampshire’s preeminent primary position away and awarded it to South Carolina, which in 2020 gave candidate Joe Biden a boost after he was badly beaten in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Biden's win in South Carolina put him on the road to securing his party’s nomination.
Under the DNC schedule, New Hampshire would share the second primary spot with Nevada, three days after South Carolina’s election.
Scanlan says he is not floating the idea of Jan. 23 as a possible date for New Hampshire’s primary, but at this point he agrees it’s “a possibility.”
“If you look at a calendar, it could end up being that date,” Scanlan said. “But I’m not suggesting that it will be.”
Scanlan said other states are awaiting the Granite State’s next move.
“I think the big unknown for the other states is what is New Hampshire going to do, because they don’t know and the DNC doesn’t know for sure,” Scanlan said. “We’ve made it clear we are going to follow through with the tradition and the 100-year history of being first-in-the-nation by at least seven days.”
If New Hampshire insists on holding the first primary, national party leaders could strip the state of half its delegates and bump New Hampshire out of the first tier of contests for future primaries.
Gov. Chris Sununu has said the DNC demands amount to attempted “extortion,” and he vowed that New Hampshire will not back down.
Scanlan agrees.
“That has never bothered NH in the past,” Scanlan. “I would expect we would assign delegates after the primary is over, most likely they will go to the convention, and it will be up to the DNC to decide whether they get seated or not.
"Beyond that, I suppose there are other sanctions that could be dreamed up. I don’t know what form they might take, but we are not going to let that intimidate us.”