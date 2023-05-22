Manchester’s Economic Development Office (MEDO) will host a presentation this week on a community-wide identity and branding initiative for the Queen City.
The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., and will include representatives from North Star Place Branding.
The brand will be used on signs, letterheads, signage, social media marketing materials and websites, according to the request for proposals.
“The brand should represent the varied economic sectors of our collaborators and be used for residential, business, and visitor recruitment,” a proposal reads. “A branding campaign will help instill a sense of pride for the city of Manchester as well as create design standards for future marketing and communication material.”
The budget is approximately $2 million over the course of five years, which includes agency fees, asset production and paid media. The project is being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The project was made a priority by Mayor Joyce Craig and the board of aldermen to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jodie Nazaka, the city’s economic development director.
According to North Star, “communities have reputations based on all the different experiences people have had with that community over time. Branding is the process of changing, clarifying, refining, or improving that reputation.”
The website www.distinctlymanchester.com says the first step in the community branding initiative is conducting research to “figure out what Manchester’s existing reputation is.”
“At the same time we will conduct research to determine what Manchester’s greatest strengths are,” the website says. “What makes our community special and unique? This allows us to look at where we are reputation wise, where we want to be based on our greatest strength, and then we come up with creative tools, strategies and advocacy programs that help close the gap between the two.”
Organizers say a new brand won’t solve the city’s problems.
“What branding can do is focus people on the positive differentiator in Manchester, which can help us stand out as a preferred location,” the website says. “The stronger and more defined our reputation, the more people will want to live, work and play here.”
Organizers want to hear stories of the people who spend their time in Manchester.
“And we want to hear them all,” the website says. “Did you start a business or a family here? Buy your first house or car? What does your church mean to you? Did your kids learn to ride a bike in the park? Where do you go to have fun with your friends? What is your favorite memory?”
For more information on the Branding and Marketing Initiative, opportunities to get involved, and to stay up-to-date on the project, go to www.distinctlymanchester.com