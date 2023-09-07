Trisciani endorsed by president of IBEW Local 2320

Todd Bedard, president of IBEW Local 2320 labor union, has offered a personal endorsement of Manchester Mayoral candidate June Trisciani.

Courtesy June Trisciani campaign

The president of IBEW Local 2320 labor union has issued a personal endorsement for June Trisciani for mayor of Manchester.

Todd Bedard issued a statement this week backing Trisciani.