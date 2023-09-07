The president of IBEW Local 2320 labor union has issued a personal endorsement for June Trisciani for mayor of Manchester.
Todd Bedard issued a statement this week backing Trisciani.
“For the past 16 years I have been a leader in the labor movement,” said Bedard. “During that time I have worked with many elected officials whom I trust to keep their word and fight for issues that impact working families and union members. June Trisciani is one of those political leaders. She has a deep understanding of the challenges facing Manchester and labor issues. I can easily say that when I add up all the meetings I've been a part of for NH candidates, June Trisciani is the most genuine, intelligent, and straightforward person I've met running for office.
“I wholeheartedly support and endorse JuneTrisciani for mayor of Manchester and it is my hope that other union members and labor leaders will understand that she is the right choice for the city.”
In response, Trisciani said as a former union member and “someone who understands the important role unions play in our communities,” she is honored to receive the endorsement of one of Manchester’s “foremost labor leaders.”
“Todd and I share a vision of a strong diverse Manchester where workers are prioritized and high quality apprenticeship programs are available to ensure everyone has the opportunity to work in a safe environment while earning a living wage,” Trisciani said in a statement,
Trisciani has been endorsed by EMILY’s List and is a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate.
Trisciani is the owner of j.ellen Design LLC, a residential and commercial interior design company. She was born and raised on the city’s East Side, where her parents still reside today. She and her husband, Jeffrey Rogers, live in Ward 1.
After obtaining her Master of Science in Business Education from Southern New Hampshire University, Trisciani spent several years teaching at the high school and post-secondary levels before working for various software companies in sales, engineering and operational positions. Looking for a more creative path, she decided to pursue a career in interior design.
After completing a certificate program at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College (formerly the NH Institute of Art), Trisciani opened j.ellen Design in 2008.
Considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, Trisciani — who had never run for elected office — topped the ticket citywide for an at-large aldermanic seat in 2021, pushing board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and also handing former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.
Trisciani collected 8,244 votes, with Joe Kelly Levasseur reelected to another at-large term with 7,874 votes. Goonan was third with 7,783, while O’Neil placed fourth at 7,445.
In 2022, Trisciani mounted a write-in candidacy to become the nominee in Senate District 16 to replace Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh, who ran for Executive Council.
That bid came up short, with Manchester restaurant owner Keith Murphy winning the seat.
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 7.
For more information on Trisciani’s campaign, visit www.junetrisciani.org.