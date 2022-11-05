People demonstrate during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran on Friday.

 Majid Asgaripour/WANA NEWS AGENCY

DUBAI — President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day.

Iran’s clerical leadership has struggled to suppress demonstrations which erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who had been detained by morality police for flouting strict laws on women’s dress.