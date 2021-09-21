Voters will head to polling locations across Manchester today to cast ballots in the 2021 nonpartisan municipal primary election.
Primaries for school board and aldermen exist in several wards, along with the citywide mayoral race.
Three candidates are running for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig is seeking reelection to a third term in office, while Craig’s 2019 mayoral opponent, Victoria Sullivan, and former alderman and school board member Rich Girard both hope to unseat her.
Both the Sullivan and Craig campaigns announced major endorsements on Monday.
Former U.S. Congressman and current state Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, endorsed Sullivan for mayor.
The Craig campaign announced endorsements from all three of Manchester’s state senators: Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, and state Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.
Public schools in Manchester are closed today due to the election. City Hall will remain open during normal business hours, with the City Clerk’s Office open for election-related business only until 8 p.m.
Primary races exist for seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in Wards 4, 5, 8, 12, and two at-large seats. Races exist for seats on the Board of School Committee in just two wards — 2 and 10 — along with two at-large seats.
Residents of Ward 8 will find a second ballot waiting for them. The second ballot contains the names of three candidates — Tom Katsiantonis, Edward Sapienza, and Sean Sargent — seeking to fill the vacant Ward 8 alderman seat.
The winner will serve as alderman until January, then be replaced by the winner of November’s municipal election. All three candidates have also pulled papers for the seat in that election.
The Ward 8 seat has been vacant since former Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter resigned unexpectedly earlier this year. Aldermen voted 8-2 last spring to hold the special election on the same day as the primary elections, to save money and boost turnout.
Polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To view candidate profiles, go to www.unionleader.com.
For sample ballots for Wards 1-12, go to www.manchester.gov.
Polling locations:
WARD 1
Webster School auditorium, 2519 Elm St.
WARD 2
Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Ave.
WARD 3
Carol M. Rines Center, 1528 Elm St. (Use rear entrance not Elm Street entrance)
WARD 4
McDonough School, 550 Lowell St.
WARD 5
Beech Street School, 333 Beech St.
WARD 6
Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School, 201 Jack Lovering Drive
WARD 7
St. Anthony Community Center, 148 Belmont St.
WARD 8
Memorial High School, One Crusader Way
WARD 9
Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center, 30 S. Elm St.
WARD 10
Parker-Varney School, 223 James Pollock Drive
WARD 11
Gossler School, 145 Parkside Ave.
WARD 12
Northwest Elementary School, 300 Youville St.