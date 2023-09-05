The chant bellowed from a bull horn, a rhythmic cadence echoing off the walls around City Hall Plaza.
“Fight, fight, fight, housing is a human right!”
More than 50 people protested outside Manchester City Hall Tuesday ahead of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, urging officials to defeat a proposal to remove language from a city ordinance Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur believes hinders police efforts to remove homeless people from public property.
“City Hall seems to be using the police as a shortcut to address the housing crisis,” said Armando Martins, a southside resident of Manchester’s Ward 9. “When some cartoon villain suggests violating the 8th Amendment to sic police on people who have nowhere else to go, it should be a very essay decision to laugh this off for every other board member. I was very disappointed to see it tabled last month.
“We’re here to name and shame that and say take it off the table, set the record straight, vote it down and then get serious. Amateur hour is over -- we need housing, not harassment.”
In August, the request was tabled for a month to allow aldermen time to review similar regulations in San Diego and Los Angeles. The vote to table came after a lengthy nonpublic session in which aldermen huddled with City Solicitor Emily Rice. Prior to the closed-door session, about a dozen people spoke for or against the proposed ordinance change.
Levasseur argues that Manchester city ordinance 130.13 (A), which prohibits camping on public property without advance written permission, should not have been amended to say police will enforce the prohibition “only when the individual is on public property and there is an available overnight shelter.”
Levasseur has proposed striking the verbiage “and there is an available overnight shelter” and related language from the ordinance so it simply reads, “The Manchester Police shall enforce this camping section only when the individual is on public property.”
Greg Wilson, a Manchester resident and protest participant, said Levasseur is one of “the more extreme right-wingers” on the board.
“He’s always kind of looking for a final solution for homelessness instead of a real solution for homelessness,” Wilson said. “As a resident I view it as always just trying to slough it off on someone else.”
Asked for comment about the protest, Levasseur said state representatives and Mayor Joyce Craig need to change the state law to mirror Manchester’s ordinance “so every city and town has to abide by our manufactured ordinance.”
“Manchester should not be alone in this fight by giving out an entitlement the state statute does not include,” Levasseur said in a text.
In an announcement publicizing the protest, opponents of Levasseur’s proposal claimed it will “enable sweeping of homeless encampments on public property even when shelters are full, violating Eighth Amendment rights of the unsheltered as outlined in Martin v. Idaho” and leave the city vulnerable to lawsuits “at taxpayer expense, due to the violation of the 8th Amendment rights of unhoused residents.”
In an announcement promoting Tuesday’s rally, Lemay said participants want to send a message to aldermen: “Don’t just table this ordinance change, defeat this measure.”
“We need Housing First now: more shelter space, and affordable housing for all,” Lemay said in the statement. “We are calling for the end of more measures focused on cruelty as a means of addressing poverty.
“When considering policies that tackle the systemic causes of homelessness (e.g. lack of affordable housing, shelter space, accessible treatment options, and public lavatories), a community must also weigh the cost of not addressing these issues in a humane and just way,” he said.
Lemay argues that aldermen need to consider the taxpayer cost of lawsuits, policing, jailing, hospitalization, land remediation and other expenses incurred “treating instead of curing” homelessness.
“Manchester has an opportunity to lead as an example of what a healthy, caring, thriving community can look like,” Lemay said in the statement. “All residents have the right to live in a city that best supports and represents working people and all those who live in precarious conditions.
“We need good public housing which isn’t subject to the chaos of the market and city officials who have the courage to make the right decisions and put public good above private interests,” he said.
Joy Robertson, a Manchester resident and activist with Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), said the city needs housing solutions now.
“We’re tired of them always bringing up the lowest common denominator when it comes to solutions,” Robertson said. “We need housing solutions now.”
The city ordinance was amended in 2021 on advice from the city solicitor’s office to help protect the city from lawsuits and in response to a 2018 ruling by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Martin v. City of Boise, Idaho, Levasseur said.
In that ruling, the court determined a city cannot charge someone with a crime or give them a ticket for sleeping in a public space if shelter beds aren’t available — in effect, if there’s nowhere else for them to go.
Tuesday evening, Manchester aldermen did not expect the issue to be taken off the table for discussion, as additional review of the proposed language is needed.