Housing protest
More than 50 people participated in a "Housing Not Harrassment" Rally at Manchester City Hall Tuesday evening.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The chant bellowed from a bull horn, a rhythmic cadence echoing off the walls around City Hall Plaza.

“Fight, fight, fight, housing is a human right!”

Gaberiel Torrez, an organizer for "Party for Socialism & Liberation" in Boston, speaks during the "Housing Not Harrassment" rally Tuesday evening outside Manchester City Hall.