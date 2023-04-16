Manchester aldermen will hold a public hearing this week on proposed changes to zoning ordinances governing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

Proposed changes to Section 8.26 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) of the existing Zoning Ordinance include making ADUs eligible to be permitted through administrative review, to fully allow detached ADUs (currently they can only exist detached from a residence if located above a garage), and to treat all ADUs like single family homes as under the city’s building codes (currently rented ADUs are treated similar to apartment complexes under the building code).