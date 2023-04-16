Manchester aldermen will hold a public hearing this week on proposed changes to zoning ordinances governing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).
Proposed changes to Section 8.26 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) of the existing Zoning Ordinance include making ADUs eligible to be permitted through administrative review, to fully allow detached ADUs (currently they can only exist detached from a residence if located above a garage), and to treat all ADUs like single family homes as under the city’s building codes (currently rented ADUs are treated similar to apartment complexes under the building code).
The public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
An ADU is a residential unit that can be added to a single-family home. Accessory Dwellings are often referred to as “in-law apartments” and, depending on a community’s regulations, an ADU can be detached (a separate building) from the main home, an addition to the main home, a conversion of existing space within the home, or a conversion of a garage into an ADU.
ADUs are independent housing units with their own kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, and entrances.
RSA 674, dubbed the “Accessory Dwelling Units” statute, was passed in New Hampshire in June 2017. Under the law, single-family homeowners in a community have the right to create an ADU for a family member or caregiver, or to offer it as a rental unit, in accordance with local ordinances.
The changes being proposed by staff in the city’s planning department include:
• Quantity. There would be a change to allow a standalone structure, deleting anything related to a garage. There could be some confusion based on the way the prior wording was that an ADU could only be allowed within a garage so they are saying a freestanding structure is acceptable.
• Owner Occupied. This is really just adding in language that is in a state statute already that allows municipalities to require the owners of a single family home property to have some kind of recorded document, like a deed restriction or restrictive covenant, saying one of the two units will remain owner occupied.
• Size. The recommendation would increase the maximum size of the ADU from 750 SF to 900 SF, allowing ADUs to be bigger.
• Location. This would allow for ADUs to be located a minimum of 10 feet in setback from both side and rear property lines. Right now ADUs on side yards have to adhere to principal structure setbacks, and could be as much as 30 feet from a lot line.
• Parking. Staff deleted the words “each bedroom” for the ADU, meaning that there is only one parking space required per ADU instead of two parking spaces required for a two bedroom ADU under the current zoning ordinance.
• Adequate Utilities, Minor item on utility connections.
• Design and Construction. This gets rid of the requirement for a connecting door between an attached ADU to a single family dwelling.
• Internal Construction. Spells out that Conditional Use Permit Not Required. This would exempt from Planning Board review the use of an internal space as an ADU when there is no external construction. If it is just someone converting an existing garage, carriage house, or a basement or something similar into an ADU without any substantial exterior changes, which would not require Planning Board review.
• Internal Construction – Conditional Use Permit Required. This language explains when Planning Board review would be required, for fairly substantial external changes like new construction of an addition or a totally new detached structure.