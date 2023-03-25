Want to feel better about the state of the nation — or at least this small corner of it?
Spend some time at a traditional New Hampshire town meeting. Not only will you witness what’s been described as the “purest form of democracy,” you might also get a refreshing reminder of what civil discourse looks like.
Some veteran moderators, who run the town meetings, say this year’s gatherings went smoothly.
That was the case in Springfield, a town of about 1,250 in Sullivan County, according to B Manning, the town moderator.
“I really think people are tired of the super negativity,” Manning said.
About 75 people attended Springfield’s meeting on Saturday, March 18, which lasted just over an hour, he said.
In his experience, “Our town meetings have been very peaceful,” he said. “People are very respectful.”
“We live in a wonderful little town that has a lot of worker bees,” said Manning, who works in the lumber wholesale business.
“Not to say we don’t have issues,” he said. “But I think the key in a lot of towns is to prevent brush fires from becoming major forest fires.”
You do that by engaging in courteous, respectful discussions when people come before town boards, he said.
Manning had served for years on his town’s zoning board and budget committee when he was asked to be moderator.
“I agreed to do it for one year,” he said. “That was eight years ago.”
Heated — but civil — in Henniker
Cordell Johnston, the moderator in Henniker, a town west of Concord with about 5,800 residents, is a fan of the traditional town meeting.
“It is pure democracy, and anyone can participate,” said Johnston, who retired last year as the government affairs counsel at New Hampshire Municipal Association.
That’s just how the NHMA describes this uniquely New England tradition on its website: “True town meeting is the purest form of democracy, as individuals gather to debate, discuss and decide upon matters that impact their lives and community.” The tradition dates to the 1630s in the earliest New England settlements; attendance was mandatory.
Henniker residents managed to get the town’s annual business done in under two hours on March 18.
The lengthiest discussion was about Article 28, which called on state and federal elected representatives to enact carbon-pricing legislation “to protect New Hampshire from the costs and environmental risks of continued climate inaction.”
Even that discussion, Johnston said, was “fairly heated but civil.”
“There was nothing nasty about it. It was a vigorous debate of the kind that I think should occur at town meeting,” he said.
“In fact, one person apologized in advance for his language,” Johnston said.
As moderator, he worried briefly: “What’s he going to say and am I going to have to reprimand him?”
No need to worry. “What he said was that it was a fantasy to think that we could control the climate,” he said. “That’s not really strong language. It’s a strong opinion, but it’s not anything I would even remotely consider improper or uncivil.”
The article failed.
Disruptions, $1 apiece
Johnston said moderators do think about how to handle things if someone does become combative at town meeting. “And we’re all aware of the rules about what we do with disruptive people,” he said.
A state law governing town meeting that Johnston said dates to 1842 makes it clear: “No person shall speak in any meeting without leave of the moderator, nor when any person speaking is in order; and all persons shall be silent at the desire of the moderator…”
And, “This is the kicker,” Johnston said: “On pain of forfeiting one dollar for each offense.”
He likes to remind folks of that law at the start of every annual town meeting, “to remind people to behave, but also it’s a humorous thing to sort of break any tension there might be,” he said. “I threaten them that I can fine them a dollar if they’re not quiet.
“There was one meeting where one person offered to pay a dollar in advance so he could talk when he wasn’t allowed to, but it didn’t come to that,” Johnston recalled.
RSA 40:8 also states: “If any person shall behave in a disorderly manner, and, after notice from the moderator, persist in such behavior, or shall in any way disturb the meeting, or willfully violate any rule of proceeding, the moderator may command any constable or police officer, or any legal voter of the town, to remove such disorderly person from the meeting and detain such person until the business is finished.”
“I’ve never done that, and I’ve never seen it happen,” Johnston said.
In Newington, effectively brief
Jack O’Reilly, who serves as both town and school district moderator in Newington on the Seacoast, said this year’s annual gathering on March 18 was “the strangest town meeting I’ve ever been to.”
The town meeting started at 10:30 a.m., and was finished by 11. Only one person asked a question.
The assistant fire chief was keeping track of the actual discussion and voting time, and figured that lasted about 18 minutes, O’Reilly said.
“That was incredible,” he said.
It was the same at the school district meeting that preceded the town meeting. That one lasted just two and a half minutes, O’Reilly said. “It took me longer to read the rules and introduce all the people,” he said.
Along with brevity, civility reigned, O’Reilly said. “There’s a lot of patriotism still, in spite of this day and age with the conflicts,” he said. “It was very smooth, very polite.”
Of Newington’s 707 registered voters, 86 attended the March 18 meeting, about 12%. That’s about the same number of voters who turned out in a snowstorm on March 14 to cast their ballots for town officials and zoning amendments.
“I think a lot of them just feel it’s their civic duty,” said O’Reilly, who worked as a nuclear engineer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and then taught science at Portsmouth High School before retiring. “I was always that way: ‘I need to get out and make my voice heard.’”
More polite in person
Johnston, Henniker’s moderator, said he hasn’t missed a town meeting in 27 years. He also serves as town counsel in five other towns. In his experience, 99% of town meeting participants behave well.
“Every once in a while, in some towns there’s someone who just can’t play nice, but mostly it’s very civil,” he said.
“I think it’s fairly apparent that you’re less likely to say nasty things in public in a group of your friends and neighbors than you are on social media or some kind of online platform where the people that you’re talking to, or about, aren’t physically present with you,” he said.
Johnston thinks another reason could be that political parties play no role in local decision making. “The issues are not necessarily Republicans versus Democrats, or right wing versus left wing,” he said.
“There are different coalitions depending on the issue,” Johnston said. “Someone used the phrase once: ‘No one is my permanent enemy.’ Because you’re going to be on the same side on some things.”
These moderators prefer the traditional style of town meeting to the so-called SB 2 form, where all issues are voted on by ballot a few weeks after public hearings, called deliberative sessions, are held.
There’s a lot to be said for tradition, Manning from Springfield said.
“Dirt roads and wooden baseball bats and stone walls are wonderful things,” he said. “I think the concept of town meeting is extremely admirable.”
Democracy’s Super Bowl
Johnston said he’s heard the argument in towns that have adopted SB 2 that people are too busy to attend town meetings nowadays.
He doesn’t buy it.
“It’s 1 o’clock on a Saturday in the middle of March when you have nothing else to do,” he said. “If you’re not a dairy farmer who’s getting up at 4 o’clock to milk the cows, which everyone was 200 years ago, and you’re not making your own clothes and growing your own food … you’re busy watching TV.”
“If I called you the week before the Super Bowl and said, ‘I have two tickets, do you want them?’ you would find a way to get there,” he said.
“So don’t tell me you don’t have time to go,” Johnston said. “What you’re telling me is it’s not that important.”
As for those who complain that only a small percentage of people in town attend the meetings and make the decisions, he has an answer for that too: “Well then, go. The number will be bigger.”
Besides, Johnston said, having 100 people show up to decide important town issues is actually more representative than the number of city councilors who make all the decisions in larger communities.
Newington’s O’Reilly, too, believes in the traditional town meeting. “It’s the oldest form of government in the state of New Hampshire,” he said.
“We had a warrant article petition years ago to go to SB 2,” he recalled. Voters rejected it.
“They said no, this is how we’ve always done it, and how we’re going to keep doing it,” he said.