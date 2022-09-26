FILE PHOTO: Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City

Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City on Sept. 14, 2016.

 Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Snowden, 39, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA, where he worked.