Russian President Putin visits Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin drives as he visits Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on March 19, 2023.

A day after being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst devastation of his year-old invasion.

State television showed extended footage of Putin being shown around the city on Saturday night, meeting rehoused residents and being briefed on reconstruction efforts by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.