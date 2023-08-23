Plane crash in Tver region

A view shows plane wreckage on fire following an alleged air accident at a location given as Tver region, Russia, in this image published August 23, 2023. Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russian private mercenary group Wagner, was reportedly listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on August 23, 2023. Ostorozhno Novosti/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm that he was on the aircraft. The following is reaction: