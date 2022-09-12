Recent federal grants improving life in rural New Hampshire and helping Milan's Nansen Sleeping Giant ski jump

The Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, also known as “Sleeping Giant,” will be spruced up thanks to a recent grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The $350,000 in NBRC money will be used to rebuild the K80 landing-hill stairs and for snowmaking infrastructure.
Combined with up to $500,000 in funds through the “Save America’s Treasures” program, which has a 1:1 match requirement, “These two significant funding sources would go a long way toward ‘Waking the Sleeping Giant,’” wrote Scott Halvorson, the treasurer of the Nansen Ski Club.
“The Big Nansen” opened in 1938 when it hosted the U.S. Olympic trials and later several national competitions, according to the club. The jump closed in 1987, but began coming back to life in March 2017 after Red Bull Energy Drink revamped it sufficiently to allow world champion ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson to soar off it as part of her comeback from an injury.
Hendrickson’s jump reinvigorated interest in “The Big Nansen” -- whose renovation is ongoing and slated to be complete sometime in 2023-- and to the creation of a regional ski-jumping center. In January, the Nansen Ski Club hosted a meet that saw athletes come from as far as New York state to jump on the newly built K39 slope and K10 jumps.
A K20 hill is also proposed at the Nansen Ski Jump State Historic Site, which is located on the west side of Route 16, a few miles north of Berlin.
When the “Big Nansen” is fully restored, through the efforts of the state and the “Friends of Nansen Ski Jump,” it will again host “elite competitions as it did for decades,” wrote Halvorson in the Nansen Ski Club’s most recent newsletter.
Halvorson said the “Friends of Nansen Ski Jump” were “very fortunate” to receive the NBRC grant, which “represents an important step of the revitalization of this historic, competition-level ski jump. This will enable high-level events to be scheduled bringing competitors and fans to the area.”
Nate Alberts, the founder and executive director of Littleton-based North Country Community Radio, said his nonprofit was thrilled and grateful to get a $244,412.50 matching grant from the NBRC, adding that NCCR has 18 months to come up with the match.
Given the NBRC grant and the fact that the radio station in 2022 acquired the annual Jerry Jam festival in Bath, which will be a primary fundraiser going forward, “it should be all right,” he said.
“I feel like we’ve got the rocket, the launch pad, and now the rocket fuel,” he said, for North Country Community Radio to really take off.
One of the 2017 recipients of the Union Leader’s “Forty Under 40” award, Alberts said the Northern Borders grant caps a momentous year for the North Country’s only community-based radio station.
Even though the grant will not increase the strength of the station’s broadcast signal, it will nonetheless make the station stronger through infrastructure improvements, said Alberts, among them an upgrade of the current recording studio, and the acquisition of recording and light/sound equipment that can also be used remotely at events like the Jerry Jam and others.
The Northern Borders grant, he said, “means the world to me and to the radio station. It’s a dream come true and it’s going to help us continue our mission and grow in a really positive way.”
Created in 2008, the Northern Border Regional Commission, according to the commission, “is a federal-state partnership whose mission is to help alleviate economic distress and encourage private sector job creation in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.”
In the most recent round of State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grants that were announced on Aug. 24, the Commission awarded $6.8 million for 19 projects in New Hampshire.
Haverhill was the largest beneficiary of the grants, with the Town and Cottage Hospital, which is located in the Woodsville section of Haverhill, each receiving $1 million each for, respectively, the replacement of a sewer line at the hospital and for the Town to complete the “last mile” of broadband service.
Gorham received $225,298 for a new trail hub within walking distance of the downtown; while the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club, which maintains trails in the Berlin/Gorham area that connect with trails in Maine, received $241,967 to buy a trail groomer and equipment.
The Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem “Tri-Town Bike Friendly Community Initiative” received $349,234.00; the Northern Forest Center received $119,395 for mountain-bike trail development; and the Town of Newport received $250,000 to establish an additional water supply well in the northern portion of the town.
Cheshire County received $875,000 to buy and install radio-system equipment and repeaters; the Park Theatre in Jaffrey received $304,000 to buy equipment for the William David Eppes Auditorium; the Town of Campton received $71,590 for digital-radio repeater equipment and antenna and to buy new mobile radios for police, fire, and highway-department vehicles.
The Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center in Jefferson received $280,000 to build a 3,000 square-foot Environmental Education Center while the Twin State Maker Spaces received $349,989.25 to allow the Claremont Maker Spaces Workforce and Business Development program to develop the regional workforce and economy in Sullivan County.
Swanzey received $306,254.25 to improve Winchester Street and California Street in the Village of West Swanzey and the Town of Woodstock received $242,500 to upgrade its wastewater infrastructure.
The Mountain Top Music Center in Conway received $125,000 to upgrade its Majestic Theatre and Café; the Waumbek Methna Snowmobile Club of Jefferson received $240,360 to buy a trail groomer; the City of Laconia received $225,000 to extend the WOW Recreational Trail; and the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club of Gorham received $241, 967 for a groomer.
