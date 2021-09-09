Linda Rea Camarota, who narrowly lost the House seat for Hillsborough County District 7 to Catherine Rombeau during a special election this week in Bedford, has sought a recount.
“My heart is full of gratitude. I am so proud of all of you who helped and came out to vote on Tuesday,” Camarota said in an online statement. “Catherine Rombeau received 37 more votes than me. I have requested a recount and that is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13.”
According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office, the recount of the ballots cast at Tuesday’s special election will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the State Archives Building in Concord.
Rombeau, a Democrat and local attorney, obtained 2,325 votes compared to her Republican opponent, Camarota, who garnered 2,288 votes.
“With such a margin, I requested a recount. Voters deserve a second look via a hand count under the direction of the Secretary of State’s office,” Camarota said on Thursday.
Rombeau, a former Bedford town councilor, said her team ran an incredibly strong campaign that directly engaged with thousands of voters about the issues that matter most to them -- from public education to health care and smart fiscal planning.
She expressed her gratitude to Bedford voters for engaging with her and trusting her to be their representative in Concord this term.
“Recounts are an important part of the democratic process. I have full confidence that Bedford election officials administered the election with quality and precision, and I look forward to the result being unchanged on Monday,” Rombeau said on Thursday.
According to Bedford Town Clerk Sally Kellar, the total number of votes cast in the special election was 4,615. She said there was one write-in ballot and one blank ballot, and there were 519 absentee ballots. The overall voter turnout was nearly 29%.
The House seat for Hillsborough County District 7 was previously held by Rep. David Danielson (R-Bedford). Danielson, 74, died on May 22 at the age of 74; he had been a state representative since 2012.
Camarota, who requested the recount, previously served as a state representative from 2018-2020. Aside from her former stint in the House, the retired registered nurse also previously served on the Bedford School Board.
According to Camarota, she opted not to seek re-election in 2020 because she initially planned to spend her winters with her husband in North Carolina, but those plans ultimately changed and she had hoped to return to the New Hampshire State House.