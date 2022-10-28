The state's all-Democratic delegation (pictured here with President Joe Biden) announced the state will get $2.4. million to keep open a rental assistance program. Gov. Chris Sununu said it's only enough to give grants for four days and he'll keep fighting for more. In this image, Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, far left, joined Biden and the delegation at an event last winter in Woodstock.
New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is getting a $2.4 million lifeline from the U.S. Treasury, after state officials announced last week the program would taper off aid payments to families facing homelessness, but New Hampshire is still figuring out how to allocate that money.
New Hampshire lost out on $67 million when the Treasury “reallocated” funding from places that were not spending the money fast enough to areas that were distributing the aid more quickly.
The $2.4 million announced Friday is part of another earlier “reallocation” of funding for the same program from an earlier stimulus bill, from states that were spending more slowly than New Hampshire.
The reallocation funds are modest, a treasury official said, because there has been little to reallocate. Most states, counties, cities and tribal authorities spent their rental assistance allocations faster than New Hampshire, so there has been little leftover money.
New Hampshire Housing does not yet have a plan to spend the $2.4 million.
“Since this federal Emergency Rental Assistance allocation was just announced today, it has not yet been determined how it will be allocated,” New Hampshire Housing spokeswoman Grace Lessner said in an email.
“I am hopeful these additional federal funds secured by the delegation will allow advocates in New Hampshire to continue assisting households who have relied on the rental assistance program,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement Friday.
“This funding is good news, but more aid will be necessary to meet the demand from Granite Staters in need — I’ll keep fighting to get them the assistance to stay safely housed.”
Gov. Chris Sununu scoffed at the small amount in a statement Friday, guessing it would cover about four days of rental assistance payments.
Shaheen and the rest of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation wrote to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week, asking for more money for the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
That request — as well as pleas from other states and a request from Sununu — are still being considered, according to a Treasury official. More funding will be announced in the months to come.
State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.