N.H. delegation announces more rental aid, Sununu belittles it
The state's all-Democratic delegation (pictured here with President Joe Biden) announced the state will get $2.4. million to keep open a rental assistance program. Gov. Chris Sununu said it's only enough to give grants for four days and he'll keep fighting for more. In this image, Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, far left, joined Biden and the delegation at an event last winter in Woodstock.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is getting a $2.4 million lifeline from the U.S. Treasury, after state officials announced last week the program would taper off aid payments to families facing homelessness, but New Hampshire is still figuring out how to allocate that money.

New Hampshire lost out on $67 million when the Treasury “reallocated” funding from places that were not spending the money fast enough to areas that were distributing the aid more quickly.

State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.