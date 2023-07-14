Family Leadership Summit 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he is interviewed by former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson during the Family Leadership Summit at the Iowa Events Center, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

 SCOTT MORGAN/reuters

Republican presidential contenders attending a forum of Christian conservatives in Iowa that typically focuses on social issues found themselves on Friday having to explain their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia to a skeptical crowd.

The forum in Des Moines, sponsored by the Family Leader, an influential Iowa evangelical group, is a traditional stop on the Republican presidential campaign trail for candidates seeking to burnish their conservative credentials in Iowa. The state will hold the first contest in the race to determine the party's nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.