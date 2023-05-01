Keene Mayor George Hansel
Keene Mayor George Hansel

 George Hansel campaign

Republican Keene Mayor George Hansel announced Monday he will not seek a third term.

“While I promise to run hard through the finish line at the end of the year, it's time to announce that I will not be seeking another term as mayor of the city I love,” Hansel said in a post on Facebook. “I'm very proud of what we've accomplished, and the challenges that the city of Keene team has overcome during my time in office. Thank you to the citizens of the Elm City for the great honor of being your mayor. I'll be stepping away knowing the future of Keene is brighter than ever.”