Republican Keene Mayor George Hansel announced Monday he will not seek a third term.
“While I promise to run hard through the finish line at the end of the year, it's time to announce that I will not be seeking another term as mayor of the city I love,” Hansel said in a post on Facebook. “I'm very proud of what we've accomplished, and the challenges that the city of Keene team has overcome during my time in office. Thank you to the citizens of the Elm City for the great honor of being your mayor. I'll be stepping away knowing the future of Keene is brighter than ever.”
Hansel, 37, highlighted his record since taking office in 2020 in a news release issued Monday, including leading Keene through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Three months after I took office, COVID hit, which was not something anyone saw coming,” Hansel said in a statement. “My primary focus was keeping the community informed and making sure our businesses stayed open and survived. Those actions kept Keene on an upward trajectory, building momentum and vibrancy. We’re now in a good place financially.”
Hansel highlighted efforts to streamline the city’s regulations, addressing the affordable housing crisis and infrastructure improvements.
“Over the past few years, we’ve gotten back to the basics: fostering economic development and improving our aging infrastructure,” Hansel said in a statement. “We are already starting to benefit from the smart decisions and the investments we’ve made. They will continue to serve this community for decades to come.”
Hansel said whoever succeeds him as mayor is tasked with keeping the city on the “right track,” and said he looks forward to lending a hand to the city’s next leader if needed.
“We’ve got so much going for us, and I’m counting on whoever steps up after e to keep up the momentum,” Hansel said in a statement.
Hansel served on the Keene City Council for two terms until he first became mayor in 2019, replacing Republican Kendall Lane when he retired from elective politics.
Hansel grew up in Derry, and went to high school in Plymouth before settling in Keene.
Hansel is a co-owner and vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, a firm founded by his uncle, Peter Hansel.
Gov. Chris Sununu has named Hansel to several boards, including the University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees, the New Hampshire Council for Housing Stability and the Governor’s Millennial Advisory Council.
Hansel first won a tight race for mayor and cast himself as a fiscal centrist, pursuing an economic development action plan along with a weatherization program for the city’s eastern neighborhoods.
In 2021, Hansel won a second term with 91% of the vote.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hansel promoted a mask mandate, urging it be kept in place after the state ended its own requirement in June 2021.
Hansel entered the GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat last year with the backing of Sununu, looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
He lost in the Republican primary to Robert Burns of Pembroke.
Keene is scheduled to hold its municipal election Nov. 7.