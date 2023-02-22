The race for mayor of the state’s largest city has its first official candidate, with former Republican activist and congressional staffer Jay Ruais officially launching his campaign Wednesday morning.
In announcing his bid for mayor, Ruais - a former congressional staffer to Republican former Mayor Frank Guinta and an infantry officer in the New Hampshire Army National Guard - released a statement promising a “fresh vision” for Manchester.
“This year we have an opportunity to chart our own new course,” Ruais said in a statement. “We need to elect a fiscally responsible leader with a fresh vision that will tackle our challenges with homelessness, public safety, and economic development head-on. We need someone who can collaborate, and solve problems, not perpetuate partisan politics. With my personal and professional background, I believe I am that candidate.”
Mayor Joyce Craig has yet to announce if she plans on seeking a fourth term.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.
Seven potential candidates — three Republicans and four Democrats — have expressed interest in running in recent weeks. Ruais, Victoria Sullivan, and Rich Girard appeal to GOP voters, while aldermen June Trisciani and Will Stewart, former alderman Dan O’Neil and school board vice chair Jim O’Connell have Democratic support.
Ruais is the first candidate from either party to commit to a run.
In a recent Union Leader op-ed column, Ruais wrote candidly about past struggles with alcohol addiction and two DUI arrests. He highlighted his work in advocacy and public policy and his work with groups like Catholic Charities.
"13 years ago, I was arrested for my second DUI, and I knew I had to chart a new course,” Ruais said in a statement. “I knew I needed to remove alcohol from my life. And I knew I wanted to dedicate my future to public service. And that is exactly what I have done.”
Ruais said he has been sober since March 9, 2010.
“When I walk down Elm Street, or go to our parks, I see people struggling and am reminded that it could have been me,” Ruais said in a statement. “Manchester is a city filled with promise. I am proud of our city, and I love our community, but we are failing to reach our potential.”
Ruais is relatively unknown in Queen City politics, a quality some who are ready for change find appealing.
Longtime New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley isn’t one of them.
“Until today, I had never heard of Jay Ruais,” Buckley Tweeted Wednesday. “First thing I learned is he was a longtime aide to disgraced congressman Frank Guinta, who will be campaigning with him. Yikes.”
Larraine Parsons Lencki, a lifelong Manchester resident, likes the idea of a fresh face in City Hall and feels the city “would benefit from his leadership and passion.”
Guinta, his former boss, said Ruais’s background as an military officer, professional experiences working on addiction and homelessness issues and personal story of resilience is “the perfect recipe to address our city’s deepest challenges.”
Ruais lives in Ward 7 with his wife Veronica, who immigrated to the United States from Peru in 2005.
Ruais said he was a sophomore in high school on Sept. 11, 2001. He said always harbored a “strong desire to serve our nation in uniform,” but due to mistakes he made prior to becoming sober “there were obstacles on this path.” After years of effort, he realized his dream when he was sworn into the Army National Guard on August 6, 2020.
Returning to New Hampshire from his army training, Ruais began working at Catholic Charities New Hampshire, where he supported Liberty House, a sober transitional living program for homeless veterans in Manchester, and New Generation, a transitional home providing shelter and support for pregnant and parenting women.
Ruais is a Member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5163 in Manchester. He is also a Board Member at Light of Life, a Manchester nonprofit with a mission of serving women who have experienced abuse, sexual trauma and exploitation, and a parishioner at Ste. Marie’s Roman Catholic Church on the West Side.
Ruais kicked off his campaign Wednesday with a visit to Families in Transition.
“My first priority as mayor will be to bring people together to address the homeless crisis,” said Ruais on Twitter. That's why my first stop was with (Families in Transition) to discuss ways in which we can improve our outreach and wrap-around services to help transition people off the streets and onto their feet.”
On Thursday he has a meeting planned with Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and staff, along with representatives from the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors and Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association.
On Friday he plans to visit Queen City restaurants to meet with owners and talk to customers about their priorities for the city.
Door knocking efforts in wards 6 and 8 are planned for Saturday with state representatives Will Infantine and Ross Berry. Ruais plans to knock doors in Wards 1 and 2 on Sunday with Guinta.