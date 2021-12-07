Republican Jodi Nelson has won a Derry special election for state representative, defeating Democratic former state Rep. Mary Eisner 58.8% to 41.2%.
The special election was held after state Rep. Anne Copp resigned the seat after moving out of town earlier this year.
Nelson won the election 2,103 votes to 1,471 votes.
Nelson said she was “humbled and honored” by the results.
“Since August, we have run a campaign promoting lower taxes, better educations for our children, safer communities for our residents, and a strong economy to support our local businesses and working families,” said Nelson in a statement. “These are the bedrock of a successful community and our message resonated with our friends and neighbors in Derry. I am beyond excited to get to work with my colleagues in the House to ensure our state continues moving in the right direction. I look forward to representing Derry in a transparent and positive fashion and I encourage my neighbors to reach out with their thoughts, concerns, and issues.”
Nelson, chair of the Derry Republican Town Committee, beat out two other Republicans — Town Councilor Neal Wetherbee and former Rep. Thomas Cardon — after her campaign attracted the support of prominent New Hampshire Republicans, including state Sen. Regina Birdsell and Executive Councilor Janet Stevens.
Eisner, who served one term from 2018 to 2020 but lost in 2020 to Copp, thanked her supporters Tuesday night.
“I feel closer and more engaged to my community than ever before, and I am very grateful for those who have backed me and helped with my campaign,” said Eisner. “Local elections are more important than ever before, and seeing so many involved in the process has given me great hope for the future.”
New Hampshire House Dems Victory Committee Chair Rep. Matt Wilhelm said Eisner ran “a great race in an extremely challenging, deep red district.”
“I’m confident that she will continue to serve her community in Derry and be a strong voice for her neighbors at the municipal and state levels,” said Wilhelm.
“Derry is a traditionally Republican town, and the fact that Mary Eisner garnered so much support shows just how strong our Democratic values are even in the reddest areas of the state," said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley.