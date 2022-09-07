Frustrated with the city’s handling of the growing number of homeless people across Manchester, residents headed to City Hall Tuesday night to air concerns for their safety after a 75-year-old great-grandfather was stabbed to death on a popular local walking trail.
“What are your plans? Do we have a winter shelter? Are going to do more harm-reduction events?” Manchester resident Ashley Poulin asked. “How are we gonna get the needles off the ground? People off the streets? How are we gonna clean the parks and trails? This is your job -- I've got a 9 to 5. Do it.”
Poulin, known around Manchester as the "Soup Ladee," served food to the homeless around the city until this past June when she was told by local health officials she couldn’t do so without a permit required for food-service establishments.
“There’s a huge homeless population, and it’s growing because the rents are out of control and the greedy landlords,” Poulin said. “We have a useless houseless director who’s actually focused on housing, which is great, but not houselessness. The people who do have homes want to enjoy the outside, but the people who are forced to be outside keep being moved around like a game of bleeping Whac-A-Mole. What are we doing?”
Daniel Whitmore was fatally stabbed along a walking trail near Nutt’s Pond on Friday. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval ruled the death a homicide.
Raymond Moore, 40, a homeless individual formerly of Forest, Mississippi, was arrested later Friday and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Whitmore with a knife.
About a half dozen Manchester residents spoke out on the topics of homelessness and safety concerns at City Hall during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
“Myself and my neighbors would like to feel safe in our homes and our neighborhoods, but unfortunately we don’t,” said Kathleen Carswell, an Amherst Street resident. “I personally am tired of making the drug addicts get kicked out of my backyard and stopping them from shooting up and leaving their drug paraphernalia around for myself or my neighbors to pick up. More must be done with all of these homeless camps so that we, the residents of Manchester, can go for walks without fear of being attacked or even maybe being killed.”
A man who gave his name as "Dam Wright," a former employee at local homeless shelters, said there are a lot of people living in “a lot of places without roofs, without walls, and they’re not doing so well.”
“I came here earlier this year and I talked about, if you continue to sweep camps, if you continue to mess with the people on the sidewalk, they’re gonna get more and more desperate,” said Wright. “You're gonna see more needles in the park. You’re gonna see more people showing up in people’s windows. And you're gonna see more stabbings. Well, it’s happening.”
Victoria Sullivan, a Ward 9 resident who has unsuccessfully tried to unseat Mayor Joyce Craig in the last two municipal elections, said she has “beat the drum for change” in the city, citing “the dangers lurking on our streets, in our parks and in our trails.”
“Now an elderly gentleman has had his life stolen in those very same trails,” said Sullivan. “How many more lives need to be lost? While people are hurting you are doing photo ops with scooters and Dunkin' Donuts mascots. People are literally dying on your streets and you act as if bike racks are the most pressing issue in this city. You are acting like you are the Mayor of Mayberry while you are actually on your way to being the mayor of little Chicago.”
Kelly McAndrew, a peer recovery coach living on Manchester’s West Side, told city officials she has long advocated for a locally sanctioned, legal homeless encampment.
“The murder of this man may have been prevented if you had a legal encampment in this city,” said McAndrew. “I know the taxpayers probably don’t want to pay for an encampment, but I’m pretty sure (city homeless director) Schonna Greene’s salary would cover the cost. The homeless would be in a designated area, and you wouldn’t have to worry about them being on your trails and being in your parks.”
In response to the comments, Craig said the safety of Manchester residents and visitors is the top priority of city leadership.
“But after the violence that took place last week, I understand why our community might feel uneasy and wonder what is being done to protect public safety,” said Craig. “Public safety is a multifaceted issue that requires a community-wide response.”
Craig said her office has worked closely with Manchester police, health Department and public works officials to invest $13 million of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds towards addressing public safety across the city. The funds were used to provide more foot patrols, increased investigative overtime, neighborhood environmental improvements like increased lighting, street sweeping and cutting back brush, and hiring park rangers to monitor our parks and trails.
Alderman Jim Burkush has been working to address concerns of residents in South Manchester, Craig said, joining with organizations like South Little League, Manchester Moves and Manchester Urban Ponds to organize 4 clean-ups around Nutts Pond and the rail trail from Gold to Spring Garden Street.
In several tweets over the weekend, Craig said Raymond Moore had twice been arrested for violent crimes over the summer, and was released by Hillsborough County judges both times. Her office said the arrests were in Manchester and Nashua.
Craig said she will continue to advocate for “common-sense, non-partisan reforms” to our the criminal justice system, including changes to PR bail policies, as well as adequate pretrial services and diversion programs to keep track of persons awaiting disposition of their cases and to address the behavioral health and drug treatment needs of those released into our community from jail.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur said state and local officials need to “do more” to get change bail laws.
“If we don’t, we’re the ones that are going to pay the price as a city,” said Levasseur. “We have to step up, we have to fight harder. Let’s not let this man have died in vain, and let’s hope some good can come out of this.”