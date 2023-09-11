RFK Jr. wants to restore 'aspirational' feeling that grew out of 911
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, spoke to supporters inside the organic greenhouse of David Bickford and Kirsten Anderson who own the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole.

WALPOLE — Environmental activist, lawyer and political dynasty family member Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is running for president to “restore the aspirational” feelings all Americans shared following the terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington and in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Democratic hopeful decided to hold his signature remembrance marking the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 not at those tragic sites of jetliner crashes but inside a quiet, organic greenhouse of David Bickford and Kirsten Anderson who operate the Abenaki Springs Farm on five pristine acres here.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign supporters Kyle Kemper and Melissa Masino spray-painted onto a Walpole greenhouse in red and blue, "The Remedy is Kennedy." 
RFK Jr. comes to rural farm to remeber 911
Here's the campaign bus of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign sitting on the property of a Walpole organic farm where the candidate hosted a remembrance ceremony along with a town hall forum hours later.