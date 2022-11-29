The Rochester state representative whose bid for reelection to the New Hampshire House ended in a tie said he expects his colleagues to order another election, which will take place sometime early next year.
State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, said House Democrats will solidly back any effort to hold another election in his Ward 4 in Rochester.
He downplayed any suggestion that Republicans, who now hold a 201-198 majority in the next House, will vote to award the seat to his opponent, David Walker, a former Rochester mayor and city councilor.
“I don’t see that happening. There are many Republicans who will see their better angels in this,” said Grassie, who is seeking reelection to a fourth consecutive term.
Efforts to reach Walker for this article were unsuccessful.
A recount awarded 970 votes each to Grassie and Walker.
On Monday, Grassie and Walker dropped challenges they had filed with the Ballot Law Commission over a handful of contested ballots. Grassie said they realized the commission would not overturn earlier decisions on the ballots.
The issue now moves to the House. Representatives-elect will meet on Dec. 7 for Organization Day, when they will be sworn in, select their leaders and determine what to do about the Rochester seat.
On WMUR-TV Monday, former House Speaker Bill O’Brien, who represented Republican candidates before the Ballot Law Commission, said the House should send the issue back to the voters.
Both parties have incentive to win this race. A victory for either side would provide a publicity boost. And with the margin between the parties so close, vacancies or absences could tilt a close vote one way or another on any given day.
At least one Republican — state Rep. Larry Gagne, R-Manchester — said the House should decide the matter.
“Redoing an election is not cheap,” said Gagne, whose own reelection was thrown into doubt and was resolved only after two recounts, one done under court order.
A special election also means more rounds of mailers, telephone calls and door-knocking, Grassie said. Democratic party leaders already have assured him that there will be no budgetary obstacles to a campaign, he said.
“This is probably going to be a very expensive race,” said Grassie, who describes himself as a “pragmatic progressive” who backed the presidential campaign of Elizabeth Warren in 2020.
He expects that Congressman Chris Pappas, who is well-liked in Rochester, will campaign on his behalf.
Walker and Grassie have served on the Rochester City Council in the past and live in the same neighborhood, he said.
Special elections have some timeframes. Most important is a 45-day deadline to receive ballots that have been mailed to military personnel serving overseas, according to Rochester City Clerk Kelly Walters.
“Within two months, we can have something up and running,” Walters said.
She said it would be ideal to hold the election when students are on break. The Ward 4 polling location is the McClelland School. She’s looking at the February vacation week, which runs from Feb. 20 to 24.
Once she receives word of the House’s decision, she will work with Secretary of State David Scanlan to set a date, she said.
As to the possibility of another recount, “The way things went this time,” Grassie said, “I wouldn’t be surprised.”