Mayoral candidate Jay Ruais was among 40 candidates who filed paperwork Monday at City Hall to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal primary election.
In filing his papers, Republican contender Ruais said his campaign has knocked on nearly 6,000 doors around the city, and what gives him hope for the city are the “conversations we have with people.”
“When we knock on doors, what we we hear are concerns about homelessness, public safety, raising taxes and the condition of our schools,” Ruais said. “What we also hear is that they love our city, that they love living and working here. That they don’t want to leave. That’s a fantastic message, that’s what gives me hope for our future. What they are looking for is a commonsense leader who can bring people together.”
Ruais was the lone candidate for mayor to file paperwork Monday. Three other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh. All three are expected to file in the coming days.
The two-week window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal election opened Monday at 8 a.m. Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular business hours until the filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
Voters in each ward will select a mayor, two aldermen at-large, two school committee members at-large, one alderman, one school committee member and various ward officials, including a moderator, a ward clerk and three selectmen.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19 with the general election being held on Nov. 7.
On Monday, Dan O’Neil filed as a candidate for Alderman-at-Large, launching his 13th citywide campaign. O’Neil held one of the two at-large seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from 1998 until 2022.
“I’m proud to announce I am a candidate for Alderman-at-Large, to continue the work we’ve been doing for so long to keep Manchester moving forward,” said O’Neil in a statement. “Hearing from family, neighbors in every ward and from our citywide business community over the last several months has helped me come to the conclusion that there’s more work to do and I’m excited to get going.”
O’Neil, who served as Alderman-at-Large for 12 terms and previously served as one of Manchester’s state senators, is a lifelong resident of Manchester.
At 8 a.m. Monday, incumbent Manchester school board members Chris Potter (Ward 7), Jim O’Connell (at large), Jason Bonilla (Ward 5), Leslie Want (Ward 4), Sean Parr (Ward 2), Gary Hamer (Ward 10), and Julie Turner (Ward 1) arrived at City Hall to file for reelection.
Potter said the current school board “has a lot to be proud of.”
“In just a year and a half, we've raised graduation requirements, reduced class sizes, hired and directed a strong administration, and made progress towards eliminating inequity, among other accomplishments,” Potter said in an email. “We know we have a lot more to do and we care deeply about our students; that's why you see so many of us here today."
Chris Morgan said he’s running for Ward 1 alderman because he’s witnessed a “city in decline.”
“Crime, drugs, homelessness to name a few issues are on the rise,” Morgan said in a statement. “Safety is a big issue for families here in Ward 1 and around the city. As Ward 1 alderman, my position will be to protect the families and businesses by being a strong advocate for them. I have sat back far too long and witnessed this city in decline and realized the only way I can help to make change for the better is to have a seat at the table.”
The following candidates all filed paperwork Monday to run for office:
Citywide races
Mayor: Jay Ruais
Alderman At-Large: Dan O’Neil
School Committeeman At-Large: Jim O’Connell, Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1
Alderman: Chris Morgan
Moderator: Aaron Losier
Clerk: Calley Milne
School Committeeman: Suzanne Potoma, Julie Turner
Ward 2
Moderator: Nicholl Marshall, Philip Garang Aguot
School Committeeman: Sean Parr
Ward 3
Alderman: Patrick Long
Ward 4
Alderman: Christine Fajardo, Mark Flanders
Moderator: Craig Donais
School Committeeman: Leslie Want
Ward 5
Alderman: Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, Richard Komi
School Committeeman: Jason Bonilla
Ward 6
Alderman: Crissy Kantor
Ward 7
Alderman: Ross Terrio, Patrick Long
School Committeeman: Christopher Potter, Brian Cole
Ward 8
Alderman: Edward Sapienza
Ward 9
None
Ward 10
Alderman: Bill Barry, James Mara
Moderator: Marie King
Clerk: Heidi Hamer
Selectmen: Daniel Charlebois, Debora Petrowski, Donna McQuade
School Committeeman: Gary Hamer, Joy Senecal
Ward 11
Alderman: “Norm” Vincent
School Committeeman: Gordon Haner
Ward 12
Selectmen: Carlos Gonzalez
School Committeeman: Carlos Gonzalez