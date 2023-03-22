Former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais, the only candidate thus far to officially declare they are running for mayor of the state’s largest city, has released a list of Manchester leaders supporting his campaign.
The list includes:
Former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais, the only candidate thus far to officially declare they are running for mayor of the state’s largest city, has released a list of Manchester leaders supporting his campaign.
The list includes:
Frank Guinta, campaign chairman and former mayor of Manchester and Congressman from NH-1;
Former Mayor Ted Gatsas, Executive Councilor from District 4;
Ronnie Schlender, community leader, campaign treasurer;
Sebastian Sharonov, former alderman Ward 6;
Ken Tassey, Jr., Ward 6 school board member;
State Rep. Will Infantine;
State Rep. Ross Berry;
State Rep. Larry Gagne;
Former state Sen. Tom DeBlois;
Former state Rep. Ray Hebert;
Ben Gamache, business owner;
Larraine Lencki, Manchester businesswoman;
Michelle Chretien, small business owner;
Pat Mills, small business owner;
Nick Gray, owner, Gray Property Group.
"I could not be more humbled and honored to have the support of these individuals,” Ruais said in a statement. “Everyone on this list is a leader in our Manchester community and plays a critical role in ensuring our city lives up to its potential. With their help, we will begin to fix the core challenges facing our city, and their inclusion on our very first endorsement list demonstrates our campaign's commitment to building a coalition that will help deliver a new day for Manchester."
"As a former Mayor of Manchester, I know exactly what it takes to run this city,” said Guinta in a statement. “Jay's background as an officer in the Army National Guard, professional experiences working on addiction and homelessness issues along with his personal story of resilience is the perfect recipe to address our city's deepest challenges."
Gastas recently announced he is endorsing Ruais for mayor. Ruais was previously endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.