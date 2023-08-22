Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais held a press conference in the shadow of the Mill Girl statue Tuesday to roll out his plan to address the homeless crisis in the Queen City.
Ruais said he was 24 when he last took a drink of alcohol, and carries a “great deal of empathy” for people struggling on Manchester’s streets “because it could have been me.”
"I love our city, and believe its best days lie ahead, but that is not a foregone conclusion,” Ruais said. “We have a homelessness crisis that we have failed to fix, and it is having a ripple effect throughout our city. We need a mayor with the vision and leadership to set a goal, establish a plan, and execute with a sense of urgency.”
One aspect of Ruais’s plan includes establishing a “homeless court” -- special court sessions held in local shelters or community sites with a volunteer judge, typically for a few hours per month -- which provide services to those experiencing homelessness, instead of law enforcement.
“We are never going to arrest our way out of this problem, but we can use enforcement as a tool to divert an individual into a sustainable life,” Ruais said. “It also sends a message that Manchester is not going to tolerate the status quo.”
Homeless courts have been implemented elsewhere, mirroring the successes of drug, or veterans courts. Homeless court models use a combination of a progressive plea bargain system, sentencing structure, and proof of program activities to address certain criminal offenses.
“A person with misdemeanor quality of life offenses may have difficulty getting a job, drivers licenses, or housing,” Ruais said. “Let's address those challenges through an alternate sentencing structure that requires accountability for their actions, while connecting the individual with community partners to address the underlying causes of their condition and eliminating the impediments to a brighter future. This will help break the cycle on our streets.
“This meets the person where they are, and it is an effective way to address crime, and divert the individual into a better life.”
Asked by a reporter about comments from some city officials that the state needs to do more to help address the crisis, Ruais -- a former congressional staffer to Republican former Mayor Frank Guinta and an infantry officer in the New Hampshire Army National Guard, said it’s not “effective, not productive, and it’s not leadership to stand there and point fingers and blame other people.”
“I’m not here to answer questions about what somebody else may have done, what other people in elected office have done,” Ruais said. “I’m here to talk about the principles that I believe can help address it. That’s leadership, not just blaming others for the problems that we have. It’s not effective, it's not productive and it's not constructive for people to just throw elbows and think that the typical partisan politics that we’ve continued to experience are going to solve our challenges, because they're not.”
Other aspects of Ruais’s plan include:
• Support for the proposed ordinance change banning camping on public property in Manchester;
• Better communication and coordination with local, state and federal partners to utilize existing pathways and wrap-around efforts;
• Continue to invest in affordable housing, while cutting the red tape, prioritize and expedite permitting and zoning processes for these projects, and better coordination within city departments.
• Strengthen the state’s Doorways Program; This is an essential entryway into recovery.
• And continue to build on the success of the Gatehouse detox and treatment model.