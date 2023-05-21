MOSCOW -- Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday dismissed the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima as a "politicized" event that it said had pumped out anti-Russian and anti-Chinese statements and accused the forum of undermining global stability.

Moscow lashed out after the leaders of the world's richest democracies said they would not back down from supporting Ukraine, in a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he claimed to have taken the eastern city of Bakhmut, something Kyiv denied.