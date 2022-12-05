A satellite image shows bomber aircrafts at Engels Air Base in Saratov

A satellite image shows bomber aircrafts at Engels Air Base in Saratov, Russia, December 4, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

KYIV — Ukraine said Russia destroyed homes in the southeast and knocked out power in many areas with a new volley of missiles on Monday, while Moscow said Ukrainian drones had attacked two air bases deep inside Russia hundreds of miles from the front lines.

A new missile barrage had been anticipated in Ukraine for days and it took place just as emergency blackouts were due to end, with previous damage repaired. The strikes plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness with temperatures now firmly below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.