Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov squared off against the United States and its allies at the U.N. Security Council on Monday, warning that their aggression and bullying have brought the world to a "dangerous threshold."

Russia, which this month holds the rotating council presidency, called the meeting on "Defense of the Principles of the U.N. Charter" in an apparent attempt to switch the global narrative from criticism of its invasion of Ukraine -- which the West has said is a gross violation of international law -- to charges that the United States is making all the rules at the expense of other nations.