FILE PHOTO: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen during a court hearing in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow.

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said he expected to receive a "Stalinist" sentence, extending his prison term by maybe 18 more years, when a court delivers its verdict on a battery of new charges against him on Friday.

Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is awaiting the verdict and sentencing at a penal colony east of Moscow where he is already serving 11-1/2 years on fraud and other charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.