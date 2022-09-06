Mayor Joyce Craig has nominated Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin to succeed Andre Parent as the next chief of the Manchester Fire Department and the city's emergency management director.
If confirmed, Cashin would officially assume the reins of the department next month. He has been serving as interim fire chief since Parent retired on Aug. 31.
The nomination will lay over until the next meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Oct. 4.
Per ordinance, Cashin’s salary will move to a Grade 29, Step AL1 — or $152,877.88 a year.
“Mr. Cashin has been a dedicated member of the fire department for 23 years, and during that time he has continued to take on roles with increased responsibility, and shows deep dedication and commitment to the city of Manchester and our residents,” said Craig in her nomination letter. “He is a strong leader and problem solver, who has worked hard to earn the respect of the men and women of the department and the city as a whole.”
During his time with the fire department, Craig said, Cashin has played a significant role in many different aspects of fire department operations, including EMS, training, fire prevention, and homelessness initiatives.
Parent was appointed fire chief in New Hampshire’s largest city in May 2021, replacing Dan Goonan.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this incredible city, our city, for more than thirty-four years,” said Parent in a letter to the city. “The city is very fortunate to be staffed with such a high caliber of firefighters, their professionalism and dedication are second to none. The fire department is currently aligned with leaders who can step into the position of fire chief and advance this great organization forward. In closing, I would like to thank you, for the opportunity to lead the men and women of the department who I consider my second family.”
Parent has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department for more than three decades, rising in the ranks from firefighter, lieutenant, captain, district chief, and most recently assistant chief.
Parent’s career in the fire service spanned 36 years: two years with Derry Fire and 34 years inManchester. Parent served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps prior to joining the fire service.
In a social media post recognizing his retirement, Manchester firefighters said Parent saw himself as a “firefighter in chief’s clothing.”
“He was heard on several occasions telling the firefighters that they have the best job in the world, to enjoy the journey and that if he could start over again, he would,” the post read. “The health and safety of the men and women at the Manchester Fire Department was his top priority.”
During his tenure as chief, Parent oversaw the inception of a mental health program for city firefighters, designed to help recognize the signs of burnout and how to treat it, teaching them to ask for help when they need it and providing a therapist specializing in dealing with the effects of sleep deprivation due to the nature of the profession. Sessions were also offered to the families of local firefighters.
Parent succeeded Goonan, a Manchester native, who served 36 years with the department, joining when he was 21. He became chief in 2016.